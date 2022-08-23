ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
NuLu Fest Announces Live Music Schedule, Participating Breweries

NuLu Fest, a free street festival on the 600-800 blocks of Market Street, is returning for its 12th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, after a two-year hiatus. It’ll feature live music, a play area for kids, and more than 85 booths with local vendors. The line-up was announced this morning, along with participating breweries.
Big Summer Book Sale With Over 20,000 Books At Locust Grove

With more than 20,000 new, used and antiquarian books to choose from, every reader and book collector is bound to find something within their budget. The available books will encompass every genre including travel, science, fiction, cookbooks, history, children’s books and more. Parents can get books for the kids and for themselves too!
The Taste Of South Louisville Is At Churchill Downs This Weekend

The Taste of South Louisville will be happening this weekend, August 27 at Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Tickets are $50 and will benefit South Louisville Community Ministries who provide emergency help for neighors in crisis. There will be over 25 vendors, a cash bar, a traveling bookstore, chances to...
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
Be Our Guest at Uptown Cafe

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Uptown Cafe. The upscale restaurant is on Bardstown Road. The restaurant features local produce. Enjoy salads served with grilled protein like the smoked salad. For lunch, you can get a half or full portion of pasta, like the bowtie pasta...
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022

Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
Bernheim Forest giant makes Netflix debut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local giant is now a giant on the small screen. Little Nis from Bernheim Forest just made his TV debut in the new Netflix miniseries "Lost Ollie." The series tells the story of a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the country for the boy who lost him.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
