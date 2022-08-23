Read full article on original website
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
NuLu Fest Announces Live Music Schedule, Participating Breweries
NuLu Fest, a free street festival on the 600-800 blocks of Market Street, is returning for its 12th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, after a two-year hiatus. It’ll feature live music, a play area for kids, and more than 85 booths with local vendors. The line-up was announced this morning, along with participating breweries.
Big Summer Book Sale With Over 20,000 Books At Locust Grove
With more than 20,000 new, used and antiquarian books to choose from, every reader and book collector is bound to find something within their budget. The available books will encompass every genre including travel, science, fiction, cookbooks, history, children’s books and more. Parents can get books for the kids and for themselves too!
The Taste Of South Louisville Is At Churchill Downs This Weekend
The Taste of South Louisville will be happening this weekend, August 27 at Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Tickets are $50 and will benefit South Louisville Community Ministries who provide emergency help for neighors in crisis. There will be over 25 vendors, a cash bar, a traveling bookstore, chances to...
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
Be Our Guest at Uptown Cafe
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Uptown Cafe. The upscale restaurant is on Bardstown Road. The restaurant features local produce. Enjoy salads served with grilled protein like the smoked salad. For lunch, you can get a half or full portion of pasta, like the bowtie pasta...
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022
Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
Jeffersonville's New Music Venue, The Jefferson, prepares for it first show
JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue debuts August 27th in Jeffersonville with its first concert. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored The Jefferson. The former Rocky's Italian Grill location (which closed in April of 2018) has a new purpose. Seven Four Events LLC, of West Harrison, Indiana repurposed...
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
Kentucky Derby Festival mourns loss of longtime leader, Pegasus Pin pioneer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of Bridget Sherrill, who was known for her role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. Sherrill, who was the Vice President of Merchandising, recently celebrated her 50th anniversary with KDF. In a release, KDF said Sherrill was...
‘Jagged Little Pill’ Comes To Kentucky Center For Performing Arts
Louisville will host the national tour launch of “Jagged Little Pill.” The musical inspired by Alanis Morisette’s album of the same name is only playing for two dates! Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 are the only chances to catch this show in Louisville. “We are so excited...
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
Shawnee Park Has A New Hiking Trail, And A Mural In Honor Of ‘Bud’ Dorsey Jr.
Shawnee Park has a new half-mile loop hiking trail in the old Fontaine Ferry Amusement Park area, and a new mural that uses photos captured by the late Charles “Bud” Dorsey, Jr. New Hiking Trail. The newly completed hiking trail can be accessed near the Shawnee Boat Ramp....
Bernheim Forest giant makes Netflix debut
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local giant is now a giant on the small screen. Little Nis from Bernheim Forest just made his TV debut in the new Netflix miniseries "Lost Ollie." The series tells the story of a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the country for the boy who lost him.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
