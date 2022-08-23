ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-26-22 - clipped version. Updated: 3 hours ago. Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition

HUNTLEY, MN
KEYC

New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A pep rally at Sibley Park showcased MRCI’s chosen athletes for an upcoming marathon. The celebration introduced four volunteer runners who will be representing MRCI during the Mankato Marathon in October. Attendees celebrated with cookies, cheers, and pom poms. This is the second year MRCI...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Montgomery native crowned 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday. Rachel Rynda, who represents Le Sueur County and is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farmers and their families.
MONTGOMERY, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan

MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session

(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Record number of first-year students register for Minnesota State’s aviation program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aviation students packed into a hanger at the Mankato Regional Airport for orientation Wednesday evening. “Still to this day it doesn’t get old, no matter how much I am up there. I am up there sometimes three times a day doing lessons, and it still has not gotten old, and I love that,” junior aviation student Braeden Lindsay said.
MANKATO, MN
kymnradio.net

MN Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses Viking Terrace controversy

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses the legal rights of the people who live in mobile home parks, the legal obligations of the owners of the parks, and the controversy between the new owners of Viking Terrace and its residents. Attorney General Ellison will be in Northfield on Friday to discuss the issues with local leaders.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

HIGHLIGHTS: Madelia vs. Cedar Mountain

The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record.
MADELIA, MN
KEYC

Mankato Area Public Schools highlights back-to-school road safety

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know The Dirt in Mankato Creeks is Blue?

I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for third year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday. Community members are invited to drop off food, household supplies and monetary donations at All Seasons Arena Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tournament consists of six teams playing Friday and Saturday....
MANKATO, MN

