KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronco basketball fans have been awaiting the countdown for the new season to begin. It's not here yet, but at least they know when it will begin. The Western Michigan University men's and women's basketball announced their schedules for the 2022-2023 seasons Wednesday, with both teams set to enjoy early season road challenges that could help define their years.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO