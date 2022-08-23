Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kalamazoo police officer will not face charges in fatal shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No charges were filed against a Kalamazoo police officer who shot and killed a man during a shootout in the Vine neighborhood, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Taylor Boreham shot and killed Nicholas Conklin, 33, on South...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police shot man who pointed a gun at officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man, who pointed a gun at Grand Rapids police, is expected to survive after being shot by the officers Thursday. Grand Rapids police officers were called to investigate a person breaking into cars on Forrester Street, near Chamberlain Avenue. Grand Rapids Police released the...
WWMT
Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspected drunk driver involved in the crash that paralyzed a Kalamazoo police officer faced a judge Wednesday. More that six weeks after the crash, Deymeon Todd, 31, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to court records. The weekend crash: Suspected drunk...
WWMT
Bodycam video shows Kalamazoo police capture an alligator
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers caught an unusual suspect Tuesday: an alligator crossing the road. A police sergeant stumbled upon the small alligator crawling across Lake Street near Division Street Tuesday. An officer's body camera captured the moments the team safely captured the alligator. The video shows officers laughing...
WWMT
KDPS: Man shot, arrives at Bronson Hospital with gunshot wound
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Bronson Hospital was on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a man was shot in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Per hospital protocol, Bronson Hospital has an emergency preparedness plan that locks down the facility to control access. Kalamazoo: Surveillance video shows gunman...
WWMT
Albion officer shoots dog while responding to aggressive animal complaint
ALBION, Mich. — Body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows an Albion Department of Public Safety officer shoot a dog while responding to a call about an aggressive animal. Officers called to Mulberry Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to a timestamp on the body camera video...
WWMT
Jurors find 2 men guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Nils Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
WWMT
Van Buren County K9 stabbed by suspect back to collaring criminals
PAW PAW, Mich. — Two Van Buren County deputies are back on patrol after sustaining injuries during a deadly confrontation with a suspect in July 2021. While responding to a domestic assault, Deputy Eric Calhoun and his K9 partner Kuno, were tasked with removing the 39 year old suspect, Jacob Bender, from a crawl space he was hiding in.
WWMT
Move in day: Western Michigan University sees 26% increase in enrollment among freshmen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Universities across the country are still facing drastic declines in student enrollment. But the upcoming school year is bringing a new sense of normalcy, one that officials at Western Michigan University said is bringing a 26% increase in enrollment among its freshmen class. “Students are tired...
WWMT
Police stumble upon small alligator wandering streets of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public Sergeant stumbled upon a small alligator crawling across Lake St. near Division St. on Tuesday Aug. 23. Officers were able to safely secure the alligator to prevent it from getting in the sewers, according to a press release. Officers said they contacted a...
WWMT
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Humane Society opens new home for furry friends
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrated the opening of its new home Aug. 20 with a ribbon cutting. The new Charles and Lynn Zhang center was completed in 2020, but the grand opening was held last weekend, due to COVID-19. Outbreak: Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on...
WWMT
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Emmett Township
EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Speed played a significant factor in the fatal crash that happened on E Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township on Monday around 8:50 a.m., according to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety Officers. Investigation shows Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek was traveling...
WWMT
Football Fever: Scores for Week 1; Three Rivers wins Game of the Week
News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. Teams bolded are the winners. Show us your team spirit: See your photos online or on TV by sending your photos to wwmt.com/chimein. Game of the Week. Three Rivers 32 Paw Paw 6.
WWMT
Battle Creek police train using virtual reality goggles
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police officers have a new way of training through virtual reality goggles. The company that developed the technology, Axon, was in Battle Creek Tuesday to train officers on how to use the equipment. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek Police to get virtual reality goggles...
WWMT
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
WWMT
Broncos announce basketball schedules as new season nears
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronco basketball fans have been awaiting the countdown for the new season to begin. It's not here yet, but at least they know when it will begin. The Western Michigan University men's and women's basketball announced their schedules for the 2022-2023 seasons Wednesday, with both teams set to enjoy early season road challenges that could help define their years.
WWMT
Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
WWMT
Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on importance of up-to-date vaccinations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders with the Kalamazoo County Humane Society give recommendations to dog owners in response to the recent parvovirus outbreak in Michigan. Parvo: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. The outbreak has been throughout Northern Michigan, and there has not been reported...
WWMT
Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut
A $6.5 million dollar federal budget reduction came as a surprise to more than 30 non-profit agencies in Michigan that provide free or discounted treatment to the victims of child abuse and neglect and their non-offending family members. For almost 40 years, the funding the agencies were expecting has come...
