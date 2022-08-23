ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Illinois Business Journal

Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent

A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40 percent indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
