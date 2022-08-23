ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester woman killed in hit-and-run on N. Clinton Ave.

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was fatally struck by a car as she crossed the street early Sunday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said Tuesday.

At around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, 49-year-old Maria Jimenez was walking south on N. Clinton Avenue, crossing over Clifford Avenue when she was struck and killed by a passing car.

The car did not stop, officials said, but was quickly located and impounded by RPD officers.

Although no charges have been filed against the driver at this time, officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

They ask that anyone with information is asked to contact either 911, the Major Crimes Unit at either MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov or 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

whatafcknjoke
2d ago

There should be cameras on every street corner or even every other....would make it much easier to identify people involved in all of these crimes.

