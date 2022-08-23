ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now that's just terrible for you to be a grown man, a coach, and a sergeant and still can't show good sportsmanship to someone you're supposed to be setting an example for just displays what type of person you really are.

Becki Hines
2d ago

He needs to be removed as a sergeant too! If he does that to little kids, can't imagine what he does on the street! Just sayin'!! smh

Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer

HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!

I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Texas football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
