Read full article on original website
Facts@thereal
2d ago
Now that's just terrible for you to be a grown man, a coach, and a sergeant and still can't show good sportsmanship to someone you're supposed to be setting an example for just displays what type of person you really are.
Reply(1)
5
Becki Hines
2d ago
He needs to be removed as a sergeant too! If he does that to little kids, can't imagine what he does on the street! Just sayin'!! smh
Reply(1)
3
Related
uhcougars.com
Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer
HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa. The 12-year-old left fielder made the sensational snag in the third inning of Texas' 8-4 win over...
Little League World Series: Pearland falls to Nolensville, Tennessee, ending Williamsport run
Despite a sour ending to their Williamsport run, Pearland's little leaguers reunited with their family, knowing they one of the best in the U.S.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Texas football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
Texas women turn to man with no medical experience for abortions at sea
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
Girl wounded during Uvalde school massacre honored by Houston Astros
10 year old Maya Zamora was released from the hospital only a month ago…She was there for 66 days after being shot in the chest, back, hands and arms. Maya threw out the first pitch at the Astros game.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
The Ten Largest Texas High Schools Without a Football Program
Football is king in Texas, right? I've always been a huge fan, especially of high school football. There's just something special when the community shows up en masse to pack the stands and support their hometown teams. A few of the things I love about high school football games. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Houstonian brings taste of Texas to Los Angeles with breakfast tacos
Meet the Texas native who's serving up her home state cuisine on Hollywood Boulevard. ABC13's Rita Garcia got to try it ahead of the Texans vs. Rams preseason game.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 16