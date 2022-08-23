ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

thecomeback.com

Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement

Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers already eliminated from playoffs

Two full-time drivers have no way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the regular season finale approaches. There is just one race remaining before the four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway, and that race is this Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Admits He Wishes Conversation Went Differently

Kyle Larson won last Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen, but not without some conflict. With roughly five laps remaining, Chase Elliott was in the lead when the race restarted. Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate's car in the first turn, which helped him to emerge victorious but pushed Elliott back to a fourth-place finish.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Kurt Busch makes a shocking announcement about his NASCAR playoff status

Kurt Busch’s recovery from a concussion suffered last month has unfortunately reached the NASCAR postseason and Busch announced that he will forego his playoff waiver and free up his spot to someone else. Ty Gibbs will remain in the car while the #45 23XI Racing Toyota will remain in the playoffs for the Owner’s Championship.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Racing News

Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway

Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
racer.com

TV ratings: Watkins Glen, WWTR

It seems that Thor the Thunder God is not a race fan. Lightning-holds and inclement weather impacted both IndyCar and NASCAR again last weekend, although both ultimately were able to stage their races to their full scheduled distances. Yet despite the extra investment of time and effort required on the part of viewers, the TV audiences were actually stronger than last year’s for both series.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FanSided

NASCAR: Fluke collision leads to unexpected sponsorship

Josh Bilicki’s participation in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International happened because of a fluke collision at Road America. Josh Bilicki made his sixth start of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this past Sunday at Watkins Glen International. It was his fifth race with Alpha Prime Racing, but it wouldn’t have happened had it not been for a collision which took place in his third.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
racer.com

Crone showing promise in her second Prototype Challenge season

In just her second season of prototype racing, Courtney Crone is gaining attention. Enough so that she’s been named a finalist for the second IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The 21-year-old American looks to build on her resume for that quarter-million-dollar award toward an IMSA ride in 2023 when...
MOTORSPORTS

