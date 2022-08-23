ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not enough time in the day

It's not easy being Merrill Madison. The first thing the Liberty Hill junior has to determine is which uniform she's wearing at any given time as a member of both the Lady Panthers volleyball team in addition to being on the varsity cheer squad. After that, Madison needs to flip...
Panthers prevail in opener, 35-21

Carson Hollen had an eventful evening on Friday night as he and his Liberty Hill teammates hosted Wagner of San Antonio in the season opener for both squads. Hollen, a junior linebacker, intercepted a pass, nearly returned a fumble for a touchdown and for good measure, vomited while running off the field in the first half after an especially-grueling defensive series.
