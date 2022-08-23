ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes

The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to 16-year-old Kiely’s disappearance in Truckee, California, volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon join the search for Ms Fuentes, who vanished about four hours away in Selma the day after Kiely. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body

A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Oxygen

Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say

Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
SELMA, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment

New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Perino
Daily Mail

Daughter of first Lake Mead body to be identified says her single dad, 42, drowned in 2002 after falling off boat during midnight swim - and that she wasn't able to visit again for years following the accident: 'I still haven't gone swimming there'

The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Diving#Divers#Human Remains#Voiceless
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Seattle good Samaritan who rushed to aid of man killed in brutal attack warns city is no longer safe

A good Samaritan who stepped in to help an innocent man beaten to death by a career criminal on the streets of Seattle warned Tuesday that nowhere in the city is safe anymore. "We as a family and as friends, we used to always enjoy Seattle," Loren Page told "America's Newsroom" before he witnessed a senior citizen fatally beaten in broad daylight by a suspect who reportedly had been released from jail just days before.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox News

Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'

The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy