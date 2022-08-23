Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes
The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to 16-year-old Kiely’s disappearance in Truckee, California, volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon join the search for Ms Fuentes, who vanished about four hours away in Selma the day after Kiely. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s...
Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body
A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
Kiely Rodni updates — Family shares tragic message after Adventures With Purpose found body believed to be missing teen
THE family of Kiely Rodni has shared a heartbreaking statement after officials said at a press conference today that a body believed to be the missing teen was found this weekend. The Rodni-Nieman family's statement comes as volunteer diving team Adventures with Purpose claimed to have discovered the 16-year-old's body...
Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say
Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Bodies of Washington couple killed in ‘gruesome’ double-murder found in garbage can: report
The bodies of a Washington couple killed last week were discovered in a garbage can, according to court documents that reveal new details about the brutal double-murder and how investigators caught the suspect. Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found dead at their home in the 12900 block of...
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
Florida woman identified after burned body discovered in alleyway, police say
Investigators in Florida have identified a woman whose body was discovered on fire in an alleyway last week. The burned body of 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead was found behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Thursday after firefighters put out a fire in the alley around 12:30 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
Daughter of first Lake Mead body to be identified says her single dad, 42, drowned in 2002 after falling off boat during midnight swim - and that she wasn't able to visit again for years following the accident: 'I still haven't gone swimming there'
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury. Detectives alleged that he...
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Seattle good Samaritan who rushed to aid of man killed in brutal attack warns city is no longer safe
A good Samaritan who stepped in to help an innocent man beaten to death by a career criminal on the streets of Seattle warned Tuesday that nowhere in the city is safe anymore. "We as a family and as friends, we used to always enjoy Seattle," Loren Page told "America's Newsroom" before he witnessed a senior citizen fatally beaten in broad daylight by a suspect who reportedly had been released from jail just days before.
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
It had seemed like Katherine “Kit” Mordick’s very own happily ever after. Kit met her future husband, Gregory Mordick, at California’s Disneyland, where they both worked at the “It’s A Small World" attraction. The gentle, quiet guy — who taled of his college degree...
Shocking moment elderly woman who was allegedly denied glass of champagne on flight slaps Jet2 steward
An elderly woman has been caught on camera slapping a Jet2 steward across the face after they allegedly took away her gin and tonic. Watch footage of the incident below:. The incident, which occurred on a flight from Manchester to Rhodes, is said to have unfolded because the passenger was refused a glass of champagne as it wasn't part of the service.
Arizona suspect smashes store worker’s face with a brick, beats them until getting code to register: police
A woman is wanted in Arizona after she was reportedly caught on video smashing a store employee in the face with a brick and repeatedly slamming the worker's head into the floor, authorities said Monday. The assault happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 at a Circle K gas station...
Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'
The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
