Read full article on original website
Related
Three local Bulldogs put on scholarship for 2022 season
The Fresno State Bulldogs opened the 2022 preseason with 35 new players on the team. While the Bulldogs spent the offseason offering scholarships and acquiring new talent, BarkBoard.com confirmed that at least three returning local players were awarded scholarships this summer. The list of former walk-ons includes a pair of...
Embedded with the enemy: Arizona
A fall camp look at Mississippi State football at Week 2 opponent Arizona. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Wake Forest Women's Soccer shuts out Georgia 1-0
A SportsCenter Top-10 worthy goal coupled with a defensive shutout gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 victory Thursday night over Georgia at Spry Stadium. The win moved Wake Forest to 3-0 on the season. Sophomore Tyla Ochoa flicked a corner kick from Caiya Hanks neatly into the net in the...
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: August 25
Over the years, Mississippi State has produced some great baseball players. From those that carried the banner for the Diamond Dawgs long before the M over S was a national brand to those that put it there like Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley and others all the way to the ones that are currently carrying it, some legendary figures have donned the maroon and white. Many of those have made it to the Major Leagues and the 65th player to make it to “The Show” came earlier this year.
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
wtva.com
Fall convocation ceremony will take place this year for Mississippi State University
Fall convocation ceremony will take place this year for Mississippi State University. WTVA's reporter Jake White has more on the story.
wcbi.com
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
wcbi.com
4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
Mississippi police seek help in identifying two suspects caught on video cashing counterfeit payroll checks
Mississippi law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of cashing counterfeit checks. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi posted on its Facebook page that the Pontotoc Police Department needs help in identifying the males in the attached images. On Aug. 11th, 2022, the...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people after discovery of crystal meth
A traffic stop led to the arrest of four individuals after officers discovered felony amounts of crystal methamphetamine. On August 16, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left a residence on County Road 931 in the Auburn Community. The driver was identified as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Truck caught on fire due to electrical issues, no injuries reported
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle fire on Highway 82 near the Communiversity and the GTR airport exit could have been worst for a truck driver hauling a load. A man headed east attempted to extinguish this truck when black smoke erupted. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0