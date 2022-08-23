ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Three local Bulldogs put on scholarship for 2022 season

The Fresno State Bulldogs opened the 2022 preseason with 35 new players on the team. While the Bulldogs spent the offseason offering scholarships and acquiring new talent, BarkBoard.com confirmed that at least three returning local players were awarded scholarships this summer. The list of former walk-ons includes a pair of...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Wake Forest Women's Soccer shuts out Georgia 1-0

A SportsCenter Top-10 worthy goal coupled with a defensive shutout gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 victory Thursday night over Georgia at Spry Stadium. The win moved Wake Forest to 3-0 on the season. Sophomore Tyla Ochoa flicked a corner kick from Caiya Hanks neatly into the net in the...
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: August 25

Over the years, Mississippi State has produced some great baseball players. From those that carried the banner for the Diamond Dawgs long before the M over S was a national brand to those that put it there like Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley and others all the way to the ones that are currently carrying it, some legendary figures have donned the maroon and white. Many of those have made it to the Major Leagues and the 65th player to make it to “The Show” came earlier this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junior Jack
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Mississippi State#Bulldogs#Sec
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy