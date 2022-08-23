Over the years, Mississippi State has produced some great baseball players. From those that carried the banner for the Diamond Dawgs long before the M over S was a national brand to those that put it there like Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley and others all the way to the ones that are currently carrying it, some legendary figures have donned the maroon and white. Many of those have made it to the Major Leagues and the 65th player to make it to “The Show” came earlier this year.

