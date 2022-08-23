Iconic Canadian interviewer Nardwuar is known for his exhaustive research and quirky style, Drake has said the host did his “best interview ever.” His unique brand of exhaustive, in-depth interviews often present artists with trivia, details and topics they have never discussed. Known for cultural conversations, Nardwuar recently turned his sights on MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, turning the tables on Melber in a Vancouver record store and asking about everything from music to journalism to Melber's high school and a satirical "holiday" devoted to one of his friends, plus who would be the “Fox News version" of the objective anchor. On "The Beat," Melber reported on Nardwuar's work over the years, played excerpts from the interview, and gave a "doot doot" tribute to the self-made Canadian icon.Aug. 25, 2022.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO