AdWeek

Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s and NBC’s evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump’s Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
WORLD
TheWrap

Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021

MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Denies Savannah Guthrie Deliberately Overslept to Cause Drama at NBC

Over the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that there's an apparent feud between Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. This past week, as Kotb is out on vacation, Guthrie overslept and nearly missed appearing on Thursday's episode. Page Six reported that some are claiming that Guthrie deliberately overslept in order to cause drama for the production amid the alleged feud. However, a representative for the Today Show quickly set the record straight.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Leaves NBC After 57 Years

NBC was home to the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives for more than five decades. Days was a mainstay on the network with over 14,000 episodes produced since it premiered on November 8, 1965, but starting September 12 the show will no longer be aired on the National Broadcasting Company.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Alex Wagner Draws Solid 2 Million Viewers To Debut Of MSNBC Primetime Show; ‘Hannity’ Tops Timeslot

Alex Wagner’s debut as MSNBC’s Tuesday to Friday successor to Rachel Maddow drew an estimated 2 million viewers. That was a solid number for the network, and its most watched show on Tuesday. It topped CNN Tonight, which had 866,000. Fox News’ Hannity still handily won the timeslot with 3.1 million, a figure that was more than its two cable news rivals combined. Wagner’s debut audience was a 27% dropoff from the 2.75 million for The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday. But that is not as big of an audience decline from MSNBC’s previous Tuesday to Friday occupant, MSNBC Prime, which featured a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
Deadline

Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night

Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL
E! News

NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel Mourns Death of 6-Year-Old Son Henry

Richard Engel is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. On Aug. 18, the NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry. "Our beloved son Henry passed away," he wrote on Twitter. "He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard."
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Wednesday; Password Eyes High

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, steady week-to-week and dominating the night in the demo. Leading out of that, The Challenge: All Stars was steady with 2.2 million viewers and its seventh straight 0.4 rating. Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.4 mil/0.6) drew Wednesdays’ largest crowd and ticked up in the demo week-to-week. Password (4.2 mil/0.5) posted its highest overnight demo rating with Night 4. Elsewhere, a double helping of Fox’s MasterChef drew 1.9 mil/0.4 and then 1.9 mil/0.3… and The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (470K/0.1) ticked up. Want...
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years

Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
ENTERTAINMENT
