AdWeek
Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s and NBC’s evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump’s Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021
MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
Popculture
'Today' Denies Savannah Guthrie Deliberately Overslept to Cause Drama at NBC
Over the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that there's an apparent feud between Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. This past week, as Kotb is out on vacation, Guthrie overslept and nearly missed appearing on Thursday's episode. Page Six reported that some are claiming that Guthrie deliberately overslept in order to cause drama for the production amid the alleged feud. However, a representative for the Today Show quickly set the record straight.
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Leaves NBC After 57 Years
NBC was home to the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives for more than five decades. Days was a mainstay on the network with over 14,000 episodes produced since it premiered on November 8, 1965, but starting September 12 the show will no longer be aired on the National Broadcasting Company.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg facing huge legal backlash after show is forced to issue on air apology
THE View's Whoopi Goldberg is facing a huge legal backlash after the talk show was forced to issue an on-air apology to a nonprofit group after making comparisons to neo-Nazis. Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk, 28, denounced The View hosts - consisting of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar,...
‘The View’: Michael Strahan Kids Joy Behar After Her Naughty Comment During Game Segment
Michael Strahan helped promo his game show this week by inviting the ladies of The View to play a round of The $100,000 Pyramid. And the Good Morning of America host and former NFL star probably knew the categories probably would prompt some jokes from the panel, especially from Joy Behar, a long-time comedian. And, with Whoopi Goldberg serving as his assistant for this mini-game on The View, no telling what might be said.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Alex Wagner Draws Solid 2 Million Viewers To Debut Of MSNBC Primetime Show; ‘Hannity’ Tops Timeslot
Alex Wagner’s debut as MSNBC’s Tuesday to Friday successor to Rachel Maddow drew an estimated 2 million viewers. That was a solid number for the network, and its most watched show on Tuesday. It topped CNN Tonight, which had 866,000. Fox News’ Hannity still handily won the timeslot with 3.1 million, a figure that was more than its two cable news rivals combined. Wagner’s debut audience was a 27% dropoff from the 2.75 million for The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday. But that is not as big of an audience decline from MSNBC’s previous Tuesday to Friday occupant, MSNBC Prime, which featured a...
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NBC shakes up ‘Meet the Press’ leadership team as streaming push continues
More changes are coming to NBC’s “Meet the Press” as the network dedicates a growing number of resources to streaming. The show’s current executive producer, John Reiss, will serve as executive producer of “Meet the Press Reports,” a political news and talk program on the network’s streaming channel NBC News Now, which launched in 2020. NBC…
Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night
Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel Mourns Death of 6-Year-Old Son Henry
Richard Engel is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. On Aug. 18, the NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry. "Our beloved son Henry passed away," he wrote on Twitter. "He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard."
Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Wednesday; Password Eyes High
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, steady week-to-week and dominating the night in the demo. Leading out of that, The Challenge: All Stars was steady with 2.2 million viewers and its seventh straight 0.4 rating. Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.4 mil/0.6) drew Wednesdays’ largest crowd and ticked up in the demo week-to-week. Password (4.2 mil/0.5) posted its highest overnight demo rating with Night 4. Elsewhere, a double helping of Fox’s MasterChef drew 1.9 mil/0.4 and then 1.9 mil/0.3… and The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (470K/0.1) ticked up. Want...
AOL Corp
Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years
Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 15 Evening News Ratings: News Cycle Temporarily Calms, Causing Newscasts to See Audience Declines
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ratings for the evening newscasts were down this past week, yet we saw a familiar trend emerge: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir remains No. 1.
‘The Monkees’ May Be the Only TV Series in History That Aired on All Three Major Networks
'The Monkees' may be the only television series in history to air the entirety of its two seasons on all three major television networks.
MSNBC
‘Who is the Fox News version’ of Ari Melber? Canada’s Nardwuar grills MSNBC anchor
Iconic Canadian interviewer Nardwuar is known for his exhaustive research and quirky style, Drake has said the host did his “best interview ever.” His unique brand of exhaustive, in-depth interviews often present artists with trivia, details and topics they have never discussed. Known for cultural conversations, Nardwuar recently turned his sights on MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, turning the tables on Melber in a Vancouver record store and asking about everything from music to journalism to Melber's high school and a satirical "holiday" devoted to one of his friends, plus who would be the “Fox News version" of the objective anchor. On "The Beat," Melber reported on Nardwuar's work over the years, played excerpts from the interview, and gave a "doot doot" tribute to the self-made Canadian icon.Aug. 25, 2022.
'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Reveals Star Contestants Competing in the Upcoming Season
ABC's Celebrity Jeopardy! is returning this fall, and the network revealed some of the upcoming special guest players fans can expect to see competing in the popular game show in the coming months. Canadian actor Simu Liu of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will face-off against...
CNN’s David P. Gelles to Replace John Reiss as NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’ Executive Producer
David P. Gelles will replace John Reiss as executive producer for NBC’s “Meet The Press” as Reiss moves into the role of executive producer for “Meet The Press Reports.”. Reiss, who launched “Meet The Press Reports” with NBC News political director Chuck Todd in 2020, will...
