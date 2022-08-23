ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The US Sun

Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
Daily Mail

Ruud van Nistelrooy insists he's 'relaxed' over links between his PSV winger Cody Gakpo and former club Manchester United... with the £38m winger expected to make a decision after their Champions League play-off with Rangers

Ruud Van Nistelrooy insists he is ‘relaxed’ about the transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United target Cody Gakpo. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Haag wants to sign the PSV Eindhoven winger in a £38million deal. The 23-year-old plans to reach a decision on his future after Wednesday night’s...
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Jamie Carragher to humiliate him

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Jamie Carragher live on air to ‘humiliate’ the Liverpool legend.Ronaldo awkwardly ignored Carragher during Sky Sports’ coverage of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool.Presenter Dave Jones was joined for the pre-match build-up by Liverpool legend Carragher and United icons Roy Keane and Gary Neville.While pitchside shortly before kick-off, Ronaldo paused his warm-up to come and greet his former team-mates Neville and Keane.As he ran over, Jones said: “The main man is here tonight!”Ronaldo shared a quick word with Neville before completely blanking Carragher as the Liverpool man attempted to speak with him.*Insert custard...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker. United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known...
BBC

Christopher Jullien: Defender leaves Celtic to join Montpellier

Christopher Jullien has left Celtic to join Montpellier. The 29-year-old defender returns to his homeland having played just once for the Scottish champions since December 2020. Jullien was sidelined for 18 months after picking up a serious knee injury when colliding with a post against Dundee United. His only appearance...
Daily Mail

Battle of Britain for Klopp! Jurgen's Liverpool land Rangers in their Champions League group - and it's a Borussia Dortmund reunion for Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Liverpool and Rangers will clash in an historic Battle of Britain after being drawn in the same Champions League group on Thursday night. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2010 with a euphoric victory over PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's play-off.
SB Nation

Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men

It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
LFCTransferRoom

Van Dijk and Joel Matip Are the 'Best Partnership' for Liverpool Claims Former Midfielder

Liverpool's best centre-back pairing is often up for debate by many fans, some argue that Ibrahima Konate should be the man to partner Virgil van Dijk, and others believe Joe Gomez is the best partner after his instrumental campaign that helped guide the side to the first Premier League title, however former midfielder Paul Ince believes it is in fact Joel Matip and Van Dijk that is Klopp's best pairing.
SB Nation

Newcastle, West Ham not giving up on Conor Gallagher loan idea — reports

Two Premier League clubs continue to push for Conor Gallagher’s loan signing, despite the unlikelihood of actually being successful in their attempts. According to the Telegraph and the Evening Standard, Newcastle United and West Ham United are still both pursuing Gallagher, hard and not so hard, respectively. Newcastle, who...
BBC

Champions League: Real Madrid bucked trend to conquer Europe

Before May's Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti was asked what he thought of Liverpool. "They have a lot of quality together, with high intensity and good organisation," the Real Madrid manager said. "Jurgen Klopp has brought some new things to football. He's doing a great job." What he said after...
SB Nation

Wednesday August 24th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
