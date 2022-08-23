Read full article on original website
Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Makes Bold Arsenal Premier League Title Claim
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has named the teams he expects to be fighting for the Premier League title this season.
Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool
MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
Fans love it as Cristiano Ronaldo passionately celebrates Jadon Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool despite being benched
CRISTIANO RONALDO has delighted Manchester United fans with his animated celebration of Jadon Sancho's opener against Liverpool. The 37-year-old was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 victory against the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday night. But he failed to show any disappointment or frustration in the dugout as...
Ruud van Nistelrooy insists he's 'relaxed' over links between his PSV winger Cody Gakpo and former club Manchester United... with the £38m winger expected to make a decision after their Champions League play-off with Rangers
Ruud Van Nistelrooy insists he is ‘relaxed’ about the transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United target Cody Gakpo. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Haag wants to sign the PSV Eindhoven winger in a £38million deal. The 23-year-old plans to reach a decision on his future after Wednesday night’s...
Man Utd joined by Liverpool in Frenkie de Jong transfer race as Jurgen Klopp desperately targets new midfielder
LIVERPOOL have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. Futbol Total claims Jurgen Klopp has moved for the Manchester United target following Liverpool’s awful start to the new season. Injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have left Liverpool short on midfield options. Fabinho has...
Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Jamie Carragher to humiliate him
Rio Ferdinand has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Jamie Carragher live on air to ‘humiliate’ the Liverpool legend.Ronaldo awkwardly ignored Carragher during Sky Sports’ coverage of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool.Presenter Dave Jones was joined for the pre-match build-up by Liverpool legend Carragher and United icons Roy Keane and Gary Neville.While pitchside shortly before kick-off, Ronaldo paused his warm-up to come and greet his former team-mates Neville and Keane.As he ran over, Jones said: “The main man is here tonight!”Ronaldo shared a quick word with Neville before completely blanking Carragher as the Liverpool man attempted to speak with him.*Insert custard...
Nine Man Utd stars whose futures are in doubt including Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire and Shaw after Ten Hag rings changes
MANCHESTER UNITED manager Erik ten Hag could be set to wield the axe on up to NINE players before the summer transfer window slams shut. Ten Hag made some bold choices in the crunch derby against Liverpool on Monday as he dropped wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo and under-fire captain Harry Maguire to the bench.
Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker
Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker. United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known...
Christopher Jullien: Defender leaves Celtic to join Montpellier
Christopher Jullien has left Celtic to join Montpellier. The 29-year-old defender returns to his homeland having played just once for the Scottish champions since December 2020. Jullien was sidelined for 18 months after picking up a serious knee injury when colliding with a post against Dundee United. His only appearance...
Battle of Britain for Klopp! Jurgen's Liverpool land Rangers in their Champions League group - and it's a Borussia Dortmund reunion for Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Liverpool and Rangers will clash in an historic Battle of Britain after being drawn in the same Champions League group on Thursday night. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2010 with a euphoric victory over PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's play-off.
Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men
It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
Champions League Draw Live - Who Will Manchester City Face This Year?
Not easy but it’s not a group of death. That falls to Viktoria Plzen. And so, all that is left is to work out the fixtures. Because of the World Cup being held in November, the group stages will be complete early and wil resume in February, where we hope City will be still taking part.
Liverpool’s Champions League Group “A Proper, Proper Challenge” Says Klopp
The new Champions League campaign started preparations on Thursday with the draw for the upcoming group stages. Liverpool’s men were drawn against Ajax, Rangers, and Napoli from the four pots, with the meeting against Rangers being the first time the two sides will have played against each other competitively.
'A Proper, Proper Challenge' | Jurgen Klopp Reacts to Champions League Draw
The draw for Europe's premium competition follows a series of poor results for Liverpool after the Reds have failed to win any of their opening three Premier League games against Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United. This isn't the first time under Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool have come up against...
Van Dijk and Joel Matip Are the 'Best Partnership' for Liverpool Claims Former Midfielder
Liverpool's best centre-back pairing is often up for debate by many fans, some argue that Ibrahima Konate should be the man to partner Virgil van Dijk, and others believe Joe Gomez is the best partner after his instrumental campaign that helped guide the side to the first Premier League title, however former midfielder Paul Ince believes it is in fact Joel Matip and Van Dijk that is Klopp's best pairing.
Newcastle, West Ham not giving up on Conor Gallagher loan idea — reports
Two Premier League clubs continue to push for Conor Gallagher’s loan signing, despite the unlikelihood of actually being successful in their attempts. According to the Telegraph and the Evening Standard, Newcastle United and West Ham United are still both pursuing Gallagher, hard and not so hard, respectively. Newcastle, who...
Champions League: Real Madrid bucked trend to conquer Europe
Before May's Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti was asked what he thought of Liverpool. "They have a lot of quality together, with high intensity and good organisation," the Real Madrid manager said. "Jurgen Klopp has brought some new things to football. He's doing a great job." What he said after...
Second annual Edmond Tapsoba rumors are here! Plus, AC Milan ‘thinking of’ Chalobah
As Leicester City continue to hold fast to their £80m valuation of Wesley Fofana, Chelsea could be (should be?) looking to identify alternative targets for a bit of extra speculation in the final week of the summer transfer window. Brighton’s Adam Webster was one such unlikely target; here is...
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Confirmed: Liverpool Will Play Derby County in EFL Cup Third Round
The draw for the EFL Cup third round was completed on Wednesday evening, which confirmed that Liverpool will play League One side Derby County at Anfield.
