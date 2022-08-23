Read full article on original website
IGN
Candace Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Candace Ascension Materials? Candace is an upcoming character wielding a polearm as well as a hydro vision. Her ascension and talent materials aren't officially announced yet, but rumors obtained from 3.1 beta reports show that she's going to use new materials not yet found in 3.1 and the lands currently available in the game.
IGN
Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date
Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
IGN
Wanted Target - Marshall VIP
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Marshall VIP in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Marshall VIP Target Walkthrough. This mission...
IGN
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
Shady Oaks
Shady Oaks is one of the Criminal Ventures you can invest in, and this page contains an overview of missions, rewards, and bonuses earned in Saints Row. It is one of the first Criminal Ventures that you can choose to build when you found your empire and Tier 1. It can be built for $30,000 on any available space.
IGN
How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions
When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
IGN
Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings
This walkthrough of Genshin Impact's Chapter 3: Act 2 - The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings covers all quests within Act 2 along with notes on special mechanics. As this is a more unusual Act, the walkthrough will continue to summarize conversation scenes. Major revelations are omitted and answer spoilers are hidden behind spoiler tags.
IGN
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 is the second optional mission in Hermes Fortress. The goal of this mission is to find evidence of the coup. Check out our walkthrough for Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 below:. Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 Walkthrough. You will spawn into the...
IGN
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
It’s Worth a Trip to the Sunset Strip to Try This Scotch
Scotch remains a mystery to plenty of American drinkers. Whiskey is familiar, but Scotch, or “whisky,” if you will, remains an acquired taste for many, when it’s acquired at all. To find best-in-class whiskies that can convert just about anyone, it’s prudent to consider under-the-radar distilleries in...
IGN
The Dustmoot
Welcome to IGN’s guide to The Dustmoot mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after completing the Networking mission but can be activated anytime. Eli has a personal problem that needs your particular set of skills. Only this time, the problem involves LARPing. Talk with...
IGN
Withering Zones and Decay Explained
In Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you’ll occasionally stumble upon a dark and dreary area known as a Withering Zone. Here, all is left to Decay until you come along and cure it. To cure a Withering Zone, you're going to need to find and destroy the Tumor of the Withering. Before you can destroy it you'll need to remove three Withering Branches and defeat the zone's champion. Withering Zones have other dangers aside from stronger enemies, though, as your team will also accumulate Decay.
IGN
Antspur Rapier
"Spur of a giant ant which has been fashioned into a rapier. The blade drips with scarlet rot. Scarlet rot is an old legend, of which Maleigh Marais of the Shaded Castle was a private believer. And indeed, he eventually found his own personal goddess." The Antspur's Rapier Default Weapon...
IGN
How to Get to Sumeru
When you load up Genshin Impact for the first time after updating to 3.0, you’ll notice the Sumeru region shares a full border with Liyue. While it is true that you can access Sumeru throughout the Liyue border, your first trek into the new region should be through the Chasm.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Isn’t Just Dead Space 4 | gamescom 2022
Matt saw new footage of The Callisto Protocol, and came back with a list of reasons why it isn’t just Dead Space 4. Mutations, work benches, powers, and a slew of other changes make this a game all its own.
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Review
The latest trend in gaming headsets seems to be simultaneous Bluetooth audio, allowing you to listen to your game audio while also streaming audio from your phone at the same time. SteelSeries has not only added this feature to its latest Arctis Nova 7 headset, but also reimagined what was already one of our favorite gaming headsets by improving the battery life, simplifying the design, and pairing it with a comprehensive audio software suite on PC that truly unlocks a new level of sound you’ve never heard before.
IGN
Everywhere
Everywhere - Official Teaser Trailer | gamescom 2022. Here's a peek at Everywhere in this trailer for the upcoming multi-world gaming experience, revealed during Opening Night Live at gamescom 2022. Everywhere, developed and published by Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, will be available in 2023.
IGN
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
SD Gundam Battle Alliance is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the launch trailer and get ready to fight in this Action RPG, featuring familiar faces from the Gundam series, the ability to develop new mobile suits, and more.
IGN
Dead Island 2’s Gore System Cuts Through Flesh, Organs, and Bones With Procedural Precision
Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios has created a bespoke gore system for its upcoming zombie-slaying sequel, and it's one of the most detailed ever seen in games. “We’ve probably spent an unhealthy amount of time passionately developing our own gruesome gore tech, which we codename internally FLESH,” explained Dead Island 2’s game director, David Stenton, in a conversation with IGN. “That’s short for Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids.”
IGN
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works
With the waves beneath you and the wind in your sails, the Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water? We spoke to developers from Ubisoft Singapore to find out.
