Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant, Nets mend fences, superstar to remain in Brooklyn

By CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets .

The 12-time All-Star forward requested a trade back in June , but on Monday the Nets' management met with him in Los Angeles to discuss the former MVP's future with the team.

In a statement, general manager Sean Marks said, "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

That is certainly more likely by keeping Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is set to begin a four-year extension he signed last summer, and the possibility of him being traded had been the biggest story in the NBA this summer.

It's unknown exactly why Durant sought a trade, which came at the end of a turbulent year in Brooklyn. A championship favorite before last season began, the Nets barely made the playoffs and then were bounced by Boston in four games in the first round .

The Nets then refused to give a contract extension to Kyrie Irving , Durant's close friend, forcing him to pick up his option for next season, the final year of his deal .

The uncertainty around Durant's future in Brooklyn likely contributed to the Nets being left off the five-game Christmas lineup on national television.

But with Durant, the Nets can still be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. He averaged a franchise-record 29.9 points last season, and the Nets were bidding for the top spot in the East before he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for 21 games.

