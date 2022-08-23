ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio State player arrested on robbery charges in Memphis

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WCMH) — A former Ohio State Buckeye cornerback has been arrested on multiple robbery charges in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to court records, Marcus Kristian Williamson, 23, was arrested Friday and is facing two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge each of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

Marcus Kristian Williamson

According to a court affidavit, a woman told police on Aug. 18 that she was robbed and kidnapped by an unknown man who implied he had a weapon.

The suspect, later identified by the woman as Williamson, took the victim’s wallet and phone and forced her to drive to the nearest ATM. Once arriving at a credit union, Williamson allegedly made the woman withdraw $500 from the machine and give the money to him.

According to court records, Williamson then made the woman get out of the car and drove off.

The following day, officers found the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, being driven by Williamson, court records state. The car pulled into a car wash, at which point, the suspect got out and began throwing things into a trash can, police said. Officers then placed Williamson under arrest.

At the car wash, officers recovered the items from the trash can, including a hotel room key card that they later determined belonged to a room where Williamson was staying.

The victim identified Williamson from a six-photo lineup, police said.

Bail was set at $80,000.

Williamson is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 7.

Williamson played five seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Originally from Westerville, he was part of four Big Ten champion teams and two Ohio State teams that made it to the College Football Playoffs.

He played 47 games, started 14 times including all eight games of the shortened 2020 season, and in the 2021 season, had 27 tackles and three pass breakups.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

