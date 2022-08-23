The Neillsville City Council discussed several action items at its meeting this past week. The Dog Ordinance Committee made some changes to the ordinance and the council approved the changes. The Council also had a Public Hearing on the Conditional Use Permit for a retail nursery and garden north of the W. Seventh Street and Forest Street intersection. Director of Public Works Luke Friemoth presented the application, public notice of public hearing was in the paper, and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit. During the appearance, one resident stated that she has concerns about increased traffic, children playing in the street, the unmarked intersection at W. Seventh Street and Forest Street and parking on the street, if no parking lot is available. Donna Pavlac, the owner applying for the permit, stated that her business has been set up for two years without problems. That traffic is minimal as she sells shrubs, perennials and vegetables. She has no problems if a stop sign is needed; she would pay for it. She also has plans for a parking lot. Council Member Julie Counsell asked if she would be advertising more and if she intends to increase her stock. Pavlac replied she intends to keep advertising on Facebook and in the newspaper. The majority of her business is from the community and her stock will remain about the same. As action on this item was not listed on the agenda it will take place at the next meeting. The Council then had a Public Hearing on the Conditional Use Permit to sell pumpkins, gourds and squash at 211 Grand Avenue. Director of Public Works Friemoth presented the application, public notice of this public hearing was in the paper and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit. Council Member Counsel asked if there was a time frame for the sale. Director of Public Works Friemoth replied September and October. The Council approved this Conditional Use Permit. The Council then held another Public Hearing on the Zoning Amendment from Single Family Residential to Highway Commercial at 335 W. Division Street. Director of Public Works Friemoth presented the application, public notice of this public hearing was in the paper and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Zoning Amendment. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that he was contacted by one of the neighbors regarding how property values would be affected. The Council did approve the Zoning Amendment.

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO