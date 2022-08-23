Read full article on original website
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
Stanley Police Investigate Vehicle Break-ins
The City of Stanley Police Department on Friday took multiple juvenile males into custody after investigating vehicle break-ins in the 200 block of Third Avenue and the 500 block of East First Avenue last week. The Stanley Police department reminds city residents to please ensure that your vehicles, garages, RV’s,...
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Still Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
Action Items From Neillsville City Council Meeting
The Neillsville City Council discussed several action items at its meeting this past week. The Dog Ordinance Committee made some changes to the ordinance and the council approved the changes. The Council also had a Public Hearing on the Conditional Use Permit for a retail nursery and garden north of the W. Seventh Street and Forest Street intersection. Director of Public Works Luke Friemoth presented the application, public notice of public hearing was in the paper, and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit. During the appearance, one resident stated that she has concerns about increased traffic, children playing in the street, the unmarked intersection at W. Seventh Street and Forest Street and parking on the street, if no parking lot is available. Donna Pavlac, the owner applying for the permit, stated that her business has been set up for two years without problems. That traffic is minimal as she sells shrubs, perennials and vegetables. She has no problems if a stop sign is needed; she would pay for it. She also has plans for a parking lot. Council Member Julie Counsell asked if she would be advertising more and if she intends to increase her stock. Pavlac replied she intends to keep advertising on Facebook and in the newspaper. The majority of her business is from the community and her stock will remain about the same. As action on this item was not listed on the agenda it will take place at the next meeting. The Council then had a Public Hearing on the Conditional Use Permit to sell pumpkins, gourds and squash at 211 Grand Avenue. Director of Public Works Friemoth presented the application, public notice of this public hearing was in the paper and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit. Council Member Counsel asked if there was a time frame for the sale. Director of Public Works Friemoth replied September and October. The Council approved this Conditional Use Permit. The Council then held another Public Hearing on the Zoning Amendment from Single Family Residential to Highway Commercial at 335 W. Division Street. Director of Public Works Friemoth presented the application, public notice of this public hearing was in the paper and area landowners were notified. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that the Planning Commission at its August 16th meeting discussed and recommended approval of the Zoning Amendment. Director of Public Works Friemoth stated that he was contacted by one of the neighbors regarding how property values would be affected. The Council did approve the Zoning Amendment.
State Leaders Highlight Investments Made in Wausau
Yesterday, Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld met with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and leaders from the Wausau Chamber of Commerce as well as the Wausau Area Visitors and Conventions Bureau to tour downtown businesses as part of a visit to highlight state investments. Governor Tony Evers made a...
Wood County Beaches Open Through Labor Day
Wood County beaches will remain open through the Labor Day weekend, and will close for the. season on Tuesday, September 6th. They hope you enjoyed the beaches this year and they hope to see you again next year. All other park areas, including campgrounds, shelters, boat landings, disc golf courses, and walk trails remain open thru October 31st. The Parks and Forestry main office will be closed on Labor Day, September 5th. Fall is a beautiful time to enjoy the great outdoors.
Parents: Remember to Keep First Day of School Pictures Vague
With school starting for many, the Neillsville Police Department wants to remind parents about first day of school pictures. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. These can all be used by predators and scammers. No matter your privacy setting or friends, it’s best to keep personal information to a minimum.
Marshfield Pet in the Running to be Named America's Favorite Pet
A Marshfield pet is in the running to be crowned America’s Favorite Pet. However, it might not be the typical animal you think of one someone says pet. In this case, a bunny, named Ollie ‘Oscar’ McPickles, of Oscar’s Rabbit Rescue, is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. Ollie is currently in first place for his group.
Wausau Native Serving Aboard USS Boxer
A native of Wausau serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego. Fireman Apprentice Caden Graff, a 2021 D C Everest Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago. “I joined the Navy because I knew that the military teaches you a lot of valuable job skills,” said Graff. “I also joined because I wanted to be the first in my family to serve in the Navy. I have a long family history in the military, but none of them served in the Navy.”
Neillsville/Granton Downs Loyal For First Win Of Season
The Neillsville/Granton football team used a stout defensive effort enroute to their first win of the season as they dominated Loyal on Thursday night 21-8. After both teams had a punt blocked on successive possessions, Neillsville/Granton got on the scoreboard first on a 16 yard pass from Bryce Erickson to Braylon Boyer late in the first quarter.
