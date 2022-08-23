Planning for the future during National Make-A-Will month

FORT MYERS, Fla. – August is national Make-A-Will Month.

Wills are important legal documents that everyone should have and helps provide peace of mind for you and your family.

More in the Morning was joined by Annalise Smith of Avow Hospice to inform you on the importance of having a will.

Avow Foundation is also extending invitations to a, no-obligation lunch and learn featuring attorney George Wilson of Wilson & Johnson, estate attorneys serving Southwest Florida families.

Wilson will present “How to Avoid a Probate Administration! Keep Life Simple for your Family” on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Ispiri community center on Avow campus, 1095 Whipporwill Lane in Naples.

For a reservation, contact foundation@avowcares.org or call 239-261-4404.

Also, Avow has the Five Wishes book available. Five Wishes is a United States advance directive created by the non-profit organization Aging with Dignity. It includes directions for health care decisions, medical treatment, comfort, and how to be treated and final wishes.

It’s written in everyday language, making it easy to understand and complete.

It covers personal, spiritual, medical and legal wishes all in one document.

It allows your family or caregiver to know exactly what you want, so they don’t have to guess

It’s legally valid in nearly every state

To receive a Five Wishes book, send an email to info@avowcares.org and put “Free Workbook” in the subject line. Call 239-649-3683.