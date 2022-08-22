ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
10 standout Vietnamese restaurants in Houston to visit right now

As home to the third largest Vietnamese population in the U.S., it's not surprising that Houston has some of the best Vietnamese food in the country. Generations of Houstonians grew up on bowls of piping hot pho and delicious banh mi. Forty-plus years after the Vietnamese arrived here as refugees, the cuisine has become an integral part of the city's food scene.
Battleship Texas will soon be on the move

The legendary World War II-era Battleship Texas will be moved from its long-time home in La Porte to Galveston's Pier 21. The first battleship to be turned into a museum will undergo much-needed repairs primarily to prevent leaks; it has been an issue for the famous vessel for several years.
