ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Boone News-Republican

Francis Dean Simmerman

He went to meet his Lord on August 25, 2022. He was born in Warren County, Indianola, Iowa on June 1, 1937. His parents were Orval Simmerman and Doris (Johnson) Simmerman. He attended 8 different schools in Warren County and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1955 – one year before it was consolidated with Norwalk and Martensdale.
BOONE, IA
Boone News-Republican

Ames High grad co-edits Wolf Blitzer's Holocaust documentary airing Friday

Jake Petsch, a 2012 Ames High grad, is a filmmaker whose latest endeavor deals with the Holocaust, the rise of antisemitism and the uptick in Holocaust deniers. "Never Again: The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, A Tour with Wolf Blitzer" premieres at 10 p.m. Friday on CNN. The documentary follows...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy