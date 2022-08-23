Read full article on original website
He went to meet his Lord on August 25, 2022. He was born in Warren County, Indianola, Iowa on June 1, 1937. His parents were Orval Simmerman and Doris (Johnson) Simmerman. He attended 8 different schools in Warren County and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1955 – one year before it was consolidated with Norwalk and Martensdale.
