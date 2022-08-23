Read full article on original website
U.S. consumer mood breaks "bummer summer" funk
Lower gas prices are making everyone feel a little better. Americans — especially wealthier ones — cheered up a bit this month, according to a measure of consumer sentiment released today as part of the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index. The results were attributed to falling gas prices, and a stock market rebound.
White House: Climate law could slash related damages by up to $1.9 trillion
The Democrats' new climate law could cut related damages by as much as $1.9 trillion through 2050 by reducing impacts from extreme weather events, sea level rise and more, according to a new White House analysis shared first with Axios. Why it matters: The economic ramifications of climate change are...
Real Estate Bear Market: 3 Things I'm Changing in My Portfolio
Keep these actions in mind if you invest in real estate and stocks.
A brand-new jobs report
Next Wednesday, August 31, is a huge day in the statistics world: It will see the release of a new dataset that is likely to add a lot of richness and subtlety to how economists — including Federal Reserve board members — understand the labor market. Why it...
Health prices rising much faster in the private sector than Medicare
Health care prices overall may be lagging inflation, but there's a widening divergence between what's being paid in Medicare and the private sector, according to a new Altarum analysis. Why it matters: Privately-insured Americans are about to pay more for their health care, if they aren't already. The big picture:...
Here's Why Everbridge Shares Are Surging Today
Enterprise software company Everbridge, Inc EVBG explored strategic options, including a sale, Bloomberg reports. Potential buyers could include industrial companies and private equity firms. Everbridge provides software to companies that help them contact employees in the case of natural disasters and other emergencies. Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group said in...
Biden administration pressed on EV charging payment equity
An array of groups is pressing the Transportation Department to ensure federally funded EV charging stations are accessible to drivers who lack contactless credit cards and face other barriers, Ben writes. Why it matters: Operating regulations risk freezing out people in low-income and communities of color who lack banking services...
The paradox in Powell's big Jackson Hole speech
As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives a much-awaited speech this morning, he faces a paradox: The more he expresses confidence that America's inflation crisis is starting to abate, the greater the risk it won't. Driving the news: Powell is on tap to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10am...
Exclusive: The Block launches tokenized paywall
The Block, a crypto media company, is moving parts of its consumer paywall exclusively to a crypto token model. Why it matters: It becomes the first newsroom to launch a tokenized paywall within a new industry framework called the Access Protocol, which allows consumers to buy multiple media or creator subscriptions via a uniform set of tokens.
Scoop: NYT union floods management with coordinated emails
Around 300 members of the New York Times 1,400-person editorial union sent emails to the highest levels of the Times' management team on Monday in an effort to pressure the company over stalled contract negotiation talks, according to sources familiar with the effort and copies of emails obtained by Axios.
Good News: This Dangerous 401(k) Practice Is on the Decline
It's a trap you really don't want to fall into.
The future of Boston office work is hybrid
Workers prefer to come into the office just once a week — a trend that's expanding as the hybrid work model goes mainstream, our Axios What's Next colleagues write.By the numbers: Workplace occupancy data company Basking, which tracks workers' comings and goings, found 50% of workers globally who visited the office in the second quarter of 2022 did so only once a week. That's up from 44% the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg.The same report found that 15% fewer people are coming into the office four or five days a week compared to earlier this year.Zoom in: Boston's office workers...
How a $386M COVID program failed to retrain unemployed veterans
A $386 million coronavirus pandemic veteran's retraining program run by the Department of Veterans Affairs largely did not function as was designed and did not attract as many veterans as it was created to serve, according to a Washington Post investigation. Why it matters: The program, included in the $1.9...
The C-suite shift
We’ve all witnessed social media posts, marketing emails or ad spots go awry — and if you’re like me, your first thought is, “How many approvals did this have to go through and why didn't anyone flag this?”. Chances are, it’s because the marketing and communication...
A beginner's guide to the Fed's big Jackson Hole conference
The financial headlines right now are dominated by talk of Jackson Hole, shorthand for an annual gathering of central bankers in Wyoming that inevitably makes big-time economic news. We're on our way there now: Neil for his ninth time, and Courtenay for her first. To set the scene, here are...
Another algorithmic stablecoin looks like it is giving up
It's probably the end of the line for another algorithmic stablecoin, fei. Either way, it is almost certainly the end of the road for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that runs it, TribeDAO. Why it matters: Crypto projects seldom completely disappear, but we're watching a DAO unwind itself in real...
SpaceX, T-Mobile plan to bring wireless phone service to remote areas
SpaceX and T-Mobile are partnering to bring wireless phone service to remote areas with spotty coverage. Driving the news: T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced the collaboration Thursday at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas, claiming the service will roll out next year and work with existing phones.
