Temple, TX

WillNotBeInfringed
2d ago

Walmart. Drug deal. Yeah.. no surprise there! Folks need to understand this has become quite common! Female sets up drug deal, male friends of hers rob, and often shoot/stab, drug dealer for their money and dope! As with all statistics about living in the world of drugs. Violence is always close by.. or prison if you're lucky enough to not be murdered!

KWTX

Two sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Killeen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen men were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen. Roosevelt Jones IV, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution. Christopher Teon Fults, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man shot while stabbing, killing wife gets 61 years after guilty plea

A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday in the February death of the woman he called his wife. Byron Otis Bryant, 51, of Waco, was shot by a bystander attempting to stop him as he stabbed Minerva Rosas, 61, at a convenience store near New Road and Interstate 35 on the evening of Jan. 28, police said at the time.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Washington Avenue in Waco set to be renamed after previous commissioner

WACO, Texas — Members on the Waco Commission voted to recommend the renaming of Washington Avenue on Tuesday to remember Lester Gibson. They want a portion of it, from University Parks Drive to 6th St. to be named Lester Gibson Way. The last step is to have City Council approve the renaming later in September.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

‘Battle of the Badges’ returns to McLennan County

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in partnership with Carter BloodCare, is back to battle it out with local first responders in the annual Battle of the Badges!. The department says this is a friendly competition between the Waco Police, Waco Fire, and McLennan County Sheriff’s...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Harker Heights hosting Back-to-School Bash

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights is kicking off the new school year with its Back to School Bash!. The City says this is a family-friendly event which will take place this Friday, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs says the event is free, fun, and open to the public. It will include inflatables, the Pop-up Recreation Activity Trailer, Archery Attack, and more.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

