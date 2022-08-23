ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Manning and Omaha Productions explore the magic of jersey No. 55 at USC

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The USC Trojans have had plenty of legendary football stars walk their halls. In the foreseeable future, plenty more stars will play football in Los Angeles wearing the famous Trojan uniform, a college football classic.

One of the most iconic USC football jersey numbers is the number 55. We can go through a long list of players who rocked that number (Willie McGinest and Junior Seau are a few who ring the bell).

In a new episode of Eli’s Places (which is in its second season), Eli Manning spent some time at USC examining the legends who wore the number.

Here is a clip from the show. Episode 3 of Omaha Productions’ Eli’s Places will air on Wednesday, August 24, on ESPN Plus.

Manning spent time at USC, and after seeing McGinest and the famous No. 55, he even had some fun with the former New England Patriot star linebacker.

Here is a short clip of Eli and McGinest hanging out in Southern California.

It is great to watch two former NFL stars having some fun in retirement.

Eli’s other places, if you’re interested (and we’re sure you are!) include or will include Notre Dame, Penn State, and Brigham Young.

This show has been fun to watch so far, and we can only imagine what other former NFL stars Eli will come across at some of the other schools.

Tune in on Wednesday to see the full episode.

