ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds

LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
LYNDEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ferndale, WA
Crime & Safety
whatcom-news.com

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Child Molestation#Michael Scott#Violent Crime#Whatcom News#Ferndale Police#Bellingham Police
kpug1170.com

Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
LYNDEN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy