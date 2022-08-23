Riley Files: Lincoln Riley is a lot like Steve Spurrier

Our conversations at The Riley Files with Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau unearthed a very strong comparison between Lincoln Riley and a now-retired college football legend.

One key point: Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops is the connective tissue here, since he worked for one part of this connection and hired the other part of the connection, Lincoln Riley.

“The parallel I think is very (strong), if you want to go even deeper. Bob Stoops is a Spurrier tree guy. So there is a nice branch there from Spurrier to Bob to Lincoln,” Reneau explained.

“Lincoln does give off some Spurrier vibes — that’s a very good analogy to make. It’s definitely Lincoln: He messes with the common thought. He thinks about things a little bit differently, and that does make him weird. It makes him one of us, in that he thinks differently than what the old-school football guy certainly thinks. That gives him a little bit of an edge. In a college football era full of unknowns relative to where we’re going and the trajectory of the sport, Lincoln Riley will equip himself and put himself on the right rocket ship to get him to the places he wants to go.”