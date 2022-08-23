Read full article on original website
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
Oglala, Rosebud Tribes receive $70M for expanded broadband
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced on Tuesday that they’ve awarded seven grants totaling nearly $120 million in the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and two of the tribes receiving that funding are right here in South Dakota. “This...
Shoot Safe: Break-action basics
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — First in the lineup of long guns at the range was a 20 gauge break-action shotgun. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explained how to get started. “We’re going to grab our 20 gauge round, we’re going to pick it...
“Be nosy. Get involved.” Local law enforcement ask parents to help keep drugs out of children’s hands
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Schools across western South Dakota have started classes, and more will follow in the coming week. One recurring concern of local leaders is the presence of drugs on campus. In fact, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, over 2 million kids aged...
SD Department of Tourism launches State of Create passport
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is partnering with the South Dakota Arts Council to launch the free State of Create mobile-exclusive passport highlighting arts and culture across South Dakota. The launch was announced Wednesday, and the State of Create passport comes as the second of...
