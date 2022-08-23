ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
newscenter1.tv

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
MICHIGAN STATE
newscenter1.tv

Oglala, Rosebud Tribes receive $70M for expanded broadband

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced on Tuesday that they’ve awarded seven grants totaling nearly $120 million in the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and two of the tribes receiving that funding are right here in South Dakota. “This...
INTERNET
newscenter1.tv

Shoot Safe: Break-action basics

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — First in the lineup of long guns at the range was a 20 gauge break-action shotgun. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explained how to get started. “We’re going to grab our 20 gauge round, we’re going to pick it...
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

SD Department of Tourism launches State of Create passport

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is partnering with the South Dakota Arts Council to launch the free State of Create mobile-exclusive passport highlighting arts and culture across South Dakota. The launch was announced Wednesday, and the State of Create passport comes as the second of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy