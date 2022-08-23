Read full article on original website
Future county commissioners silent on 'private' meeting with leaders, including Clerk Wanda Halbert
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is still nowhere to be found, days after the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office said she went AWOL. Her office is closed as her staff is getting caught up on a backlog of work. During this time, Halbert was in Jamaica, a decision that’s been heavily criticized by many.
desotocountynews.com
Southaven aldermen set special meetings
Southaven aldermen will be meeting on consecutive days on separate issues this week, as special meetings have been called for by Mayor Darren Musselwhite. The first meeting is Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at City Hall and the discussion will consider the budget. Aldermen will hold a budget hearing as it nears a final decision on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 city budget.
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch launches new city website
Olive Branch launched its new city web page that residents will find easier to navigate with fewer “clicks” to find the information they are looking for. Mayor Ken Adams said the city’s previous website was over five years old and was in need of a facelift. “It...
Opinion | The Shelby County Clerk’s office needs what it currently does not have: competent leadership | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tone deaf, out of touch, uncaring, lack of empathy: all are terms often used to describe someone holding an important position but just doesn’t get it. And all of them accurately describe embattled Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. I have done at least three commentaries...
desotocountynews.com
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi
File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new Oxford businesses
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Burn Boot Camp, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke celebrated on Aug. 24 with ribbon cutting ceremonies. Burn Boot Camp offers workouts that challenge and change you. Their camps are a combination of muscle building, strength training, and heart-racing cardio designed to keep you moving. Their certified trainers will be there to push you and hold you accountable. Burn Boot Camp is located at 1201 Merchants Drive.
Kait 8
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
tri-statedefender.com
Jamaica vacation fuels storm over County Clerk
With outrage growing over Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert’s “scheduled” Jamaican vacation, a pair of Shelby County commissioners asked the county’s attorney on Tuesday (Aug. 23) to explore a possible recall vote. Repeating his summerlong refrain that the “citizens deserve better,” commissioner Mark Billingsley added that...
bartlett-express.com
Sign ordinance sent to committee
The Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen postponed indefinitely further action on a proposed sign ordinance until details within it can be worked out in committee and the city can get more public input on it. Mayor Keith McDonald proposed the delay at the board’s meeting Aug. 23. He said...
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday volleyball scores
DeSoto Central 3, Regents 0 (25-12, 25-22, 26-24) Lewisburg 3, South Panola 0 (25-2, 25-10, 25-17) Northpoint Christian 3, Lake Cormorant 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-10) Ella Grace Holloway had 14 kills and Baylee Burchyett served seven aces in Lewisburg’s 3-0 sweep of South Panola. Burchyett also had 18 assists and two digs. Avery Thomas had five kills for the Lady Patriots.
Long burdened by a coal plant, South Memphis residents say no to coal ash in their backyard
This story was republished with permission from Energy News Network. Read the original story here. Pearl Walker lives right next to the Interstate 55 exit on the south side of Memphis. Every day she watches over 100 rust-red trucks loaded with toxic coal ash from the nearby coal plant barrel past on their way to a local municipal landfill.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Ray resigns
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray, who was under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies, resigned Tuesday under an agreement with the school board that formally ends the inquiry.At a special meeting Tuesday, the nine-member board approved an agreement that will give Ray a severance package equivalent to 18 months’ salary — about $480,000 — plus some other benefits. All members voted in favor, except for...
panolian.com
Support for Mike coming from all over county
It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
desotocountynews.com
Another Whataburger opens in Southaven
Southaven and the Mid-South doubled the number of Whataburger locations it has Wednesday as the second Southaven restaurant located on Getwell Road off Goodman Road opened for business. The latest addition to the growing number of eating locations along Getwell Road opened its doors at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. It...
As Tom Lee Park's renovation reaches halfway point, park managers are calling for event producers and food/beverage vendors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction of Tom Lee Park is now 50% complete, and Memphis River Parks Partnership is welcoming proposals for events and food and beverage, said the organization’s board chair, Tyree Daniels. “We are open for business,” said Daniels. “The park is at its halfway point, and...
Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system
Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy joined leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union-Tennessee on Thursday to announce reform to Shelby County’s current money bail system. On Thursday, a press conference hosted by the ACLU detailed that after extended negotiations with county officials, judges and criminal-justice advocates, Shelby County will be implementing a complete overhaul […] The post Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
