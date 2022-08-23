Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theslateonline.com
Introducing Ship’s Greek life
In the media, Greek life is often portrayed as a major part of the college experience. However, the typical media representation of Greek life — especially with sororities — does not represent it as a whole. In fact, it leaves out the most important aspects of being in a sorority, which are sisterhood, advocating for their philanthropy and giving back to the community.
theslateonline.com
SUMB kicks off the 2022 season
On Aug. 7, the Shippensburg University Marching Band (SUMB) started their band camp for their 2022 season. The show, “Whatever it Takes,” is directed by Trevor Famulare, director of bands, and Aaron Trumbore. The show is conducted by drum majors Bryce Fischer, Grace Dykes and Ryann Libor. “Our...
theslateonline.com
Luhrs Performing Arts Center Fall ‘22 Schedule
The H. Ric Luhrs Perform- ing Arts Center announced the fall lineup for its first full season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Luhrs is hosting a diverse group of performers from national Broadway tours to iconic rock bands. The season opens with “One Night of Queen”...
theslateonline.com
Women’s soccer seeking first winning season in six years
Shippensburg University’s women’s soccer team is seeking to bounce back after a lackluster 2021 campaign which saw it post a 5-11-2 record. This season the Raiders will be trying to achieve their first winning season since 2016. They will have the experience to do so as SU will be returning 23 players from its 2021 roster, including eight seniors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theslateonline.com
Football looking to build on successful 2021 season
The Shippensburg University football team is looking to rise to the top this year. Although that challenge will not come without adversity as the Raiders have only 11 returning starters from the 2021 team, losing 17 players from last year’s team. Last season the Raiders finished 9-2, which is...
theslateonline.com
Men’s soccer looks to rebound
As the fall season approaches closer the Shippensburg men’s soccer team is looking forward to their new season. Last fall, the Raiders had a rough season with a record of 4-10-3. That record placed them in sixth in the Eastern Division of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Recently...
Comments / 0