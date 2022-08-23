Read full article on original website
Jackley readies to take AG's office, looking for top deputy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
DeJear proposes $300M to public schools, 4% annual increases
DES MOINES — Iowa’s K-12 public school system would receive an immediate $300 million infusion of state funding under an education policy plan announced Wednesday by Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor. DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines, is challenging Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds, who has been...
Dying ash trees can be dangerous, expensive for private landowners to remove
A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist's property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children's play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer insect, a fate faced by millions of other...
Nebraska Indian Community College, Omaha Tribe to receive nearly $5M to put toward internet access
MACY, Neb. — The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and the Nebraska Indian Community College have been awarded almost $5 million in federal grants to expand tribal high-speed internet access, the Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grants are part of the nearly $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and...
Hidden in statue, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the I-80 rest area at...
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
19-year-old professional South Dakota bull rider on the challenges of taking on a one-ton opponent
Adrenaline races through Mason Moody's body each time he enters the bull bucking chute. As soon as the doors are released, it becomes a battle between himself and a one-ton bull. "Nothing can beat the excitement that I feel at that moment," the 150-pound Moody explained. "You hang on because...
Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space
First time offered on MLS!! Check out this amazing custom~built home on 1 acre of land on the edge of town!! Get the feel of being in the country while being close to the amenities of the City!! The many, many upgrades include custom volume ceilings, stone wood~burning fireplace, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, formal lining room, extra large master bedroom with a stunning master bath!! The master bath features a custom trayed ceiling, large jacuzzi tub, tile shower, large closet and separated vanity. The basement is stunning with a large open game area, bar area and theater space!! Lots of built~ins including bar, shelves fireplace and game area. All of this with a walkout basement, fenced yard, large deck, inground pool, large 3 stall side~load garage and great curb appeal!! This home, if built today, would be much more money!!!!
MLS・
Siouxland football Week 1 outlook: Woodbury Central hosts Hinton to open season
MOVILLE -- Hinton and Woodbury Central are set to open their football seasons against each other Friday night in Moville. The Blackhawks return 13 starters from last years’ group, led by the return of their leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler from last year. Max McGill led Woodbury Central...
