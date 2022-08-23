ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Jackley readies to take AG's office, looking for top deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
POLITICS
Sioux City Journal

Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
ALASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

DeJear proposes $300M to public schools, 4% annual increases

DES MOINES — Iowa’s K-12 public school system would receive an immediate $300 million infusion of state funding under an education policy plan announced Wednesday by Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor. DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines, is challenging Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds, who has been...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Sioux City Journal

Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Rebecca Boone
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space

First time offered on MLS!! Check out this amazing custom~built home on 1 acre of land on the edge of town!! Get the feel of being in the country while being close to the amenities of the City!! The many, many upgrades include custom volume ceilings, stone wood~burning fireplace, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, formal lining room, extra large master bedroom with a stunning master bath!! The master bath features a custom trayed ceiling, large jacuzzi tub, tile shower, large closet and separated vanity. The basement is stunning with a large open game area, bar area and theater space!! Lots of built~ins including bar, shelves fireplace and game area. All of this with a walkout basement, fenced yard, large deck, inground pool, large 3 stall side~load garage and great curb appeal!! This home, if built today, would be much more money!!!!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy