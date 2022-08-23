I read Mr. Heise’s fascinating opinion piece “Warren County Republicans are looking for a few good people.” I’m all for a good debate with anyone wishing to engage in civil discourse. Sadly, Mr. Heise seems to be of the opinion that anyone who doesn’t agree with his perceived scare tactics, and bizarre interpretation of the Word of God, is a “Marxist, CRT advocate, hates our Founding Fathers, and thinks that evil is actually good” (taken directly from Mr. Heise’s comments). This common Republican approach from Mr. Heise (and others) to try and monopolize and dictate who is a conservative is one thing. Making a mockery out of my faith for political gain (some would even suggest the “true” God of some, certainly not all, within the Republican Party, itself) is not gonna fly! Let the tables in the temple fly, Jesus – I’ll forget about my poor back to help you, personally!!!!!!

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO