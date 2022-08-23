Read full article on original website
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppy seed” “Grand Dad” Heath (1938 – 20220
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppyseed” “Grand Dad” Heath, 84, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at noon at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating.
Loretta Louise Shenk (1972 – 2022)
Loretta Louise Shenk, 50, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Ms. Shenk was born on March 26, 1972, in Woodstock, Virginia, to the late Roger Lee Andrews Sr. and Susan Crites Dodson. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Ronnie Zitek.
Warren Coalition offers free Trauma-Informed Certification
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure, or as if we aren’t good enough. Trauma-Informed Training provides you with a different...
Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?
House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.
UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange. The Route 340/522 detour has been...
Part 1: With no official action in receipt of his verbal resignation, McFadden seeks legal answers to status of that resignation
In the wake of recent discussion with McFadden on a change of heart on his resignation (8-13 linked story below) and information received that it may not have been legally acknowledged by the mayor or acted on by council, we asked the man who now finds himself in political limbo what he had hoped to achieve by his presence at Monday’s meeting. LINK-McFadden: Resigned or is he? Hicks: Fired, or is he? Legal questions follow Aug. 8 council work session – or was it a meeting first?
WCHS vs Sherando – Girls Volleyball – August 29
WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Clark County – August 24. Warren County High School JV football game on August 24, 2022 – Warren County vs Clark County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE...
Emergency personnel respond to report of explosion at northside quarry
On Wednesday, August 24, at approximately 1:04 p.m., Warren County Dispatch Center fielded the first call regarding an explosion on the north end of town on Route 522 North near the Interstate-66 Interchange. As first responders from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue, and Front Royal Police Department responded, more callers reported that several people sustained injuries and multiple vehicles had been damaged by falling debris and rocks. Nearby businesses also reported structural damages.
Warren County Republicans are looking for a few good people
Years ago, I did handyman jobs and saw an ad to fix up a property using sweat equity with other Christians. My new wife and I visited and met a young man outside an apartment. He said he with other Christians were trying to fix the place, but he told me that these Christians were always praying and singing but not doing the work. His last comment was, “They are so heavenly minded that they are no earthly good.”
WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Clark County – August 24
Warren County High School JV football game on August 24, 2022 – Warren County vs Clark County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE on the Royal Examiner:. WCHS vs Strasburg – Girls Volleyball –...
Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative
Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
Supervisors torpedo Reliance Road cluster housing development, approve EMT training incentive pay, and tackle short-term rental and zoning issues
Paramedic Level Officers, $6,000. A Conditional Use Permit for Royal Oak Estates, LLC (Larry Himelright) for a Cluster Housing Development on a 183-acre parcel on Reliance Road. Seven Conditional Use Permit requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals. And a Zoning Ordinance amendment to add an indoor recreation component as an accessory...
Bearing False Witness
I read Mr. Heise’s fascinating opinion piece “Warren County Republicans are looking for a few good people.” I’m all for a good debate with anyone wishing to engage in civil discourse. Sadly, Mr. Heise seems to be of the opinion that anyone who doesn’t agree with his perceived scare tactics, and bizarre interpretation of the Word of God, is a “Marxist, CRT advocate, hates our Founding Fathers, and thinks that evil is actually good” (taken directly from Mr. Heise’s comments). This common Republican approach from Mr. Heise (and others) to try and monopolize and dictate who is a conservative is one thing. Making a mockery out of my faith for political gain (some would even suggest the “true” God of some, certainly not all, within the Republican Party, itself) is not gonna fly! Let the tables in the temple fly, Jesus – I’ll forget about my poor back to help you, personally!!!!!!
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of September 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153. Saturday, September 3. 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists....
Speak, Candidates for public office
A critical element of a properly functioning democracy is an informed citizenry. You can’t vote for somebody unless you know what they stand for. Otherwise, you could just be shooting yourself in the foot. An article in Friday’s Washington Post claims that, in certain locales around the country, Republican...
