Dozens forced out after investors buy Hollister mobile home park
HOLLISTER, Mo. — New owners of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park are wanting to make some changes to the property, which means residents have to move out. “The new owners of the place came up to us and informed us we had four months to get out,” Mike Mahoney said. Mahoney and his wife, Rhonda, […]
KTLO
Mountain Home, Baxter County see increases in tax revenue
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home saw positive increases in sales tax revenue in August. Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, reported the city collected at total of $582,457, which is an increase of 6.5% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $284,010, an increase of 7%.
KTLO
12 building permits issued in July in Mountain Home
Four new residential buildings top the permits for July, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department.The four new permits were issued to Hobbs Investments, LLC for properties located along Ozark Avenue. Each project is said to be 1,877-square-feet and each has a construction value of $110,000.
houstonherald.com
Rig overturns, hurting driver
A Pomona man sustained moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash four miles west of Willow Springs on Highway AM. Troopers said James E. Douglas, 70, was driving a westbound 1999 Peterbilt 377 that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.
Kait 8
Police watching for distracted, unrestrained drivers
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - As the Labor Day weekend approaches, area law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to buckle up and keep their eyes on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 51% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020 were unrestrained. That same year, 3,142 people lost their lives due to distracted driving.
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
KTLO
Marion County Fair to judge exhibits, enter livestock
The Marion County Fair and Livestock Show continues as Wednesday’s schedule starts with judging in the creative arts, horticulture and field crops exhibits. Judging begins at 8:30, and the fair building will be closed to the public during that time. Livestock will be entered between 11 and 7, and...
KTLO
Woman accused of slashing tires, breaking windows to male’s vehicles
A Mountain View woman is accused of slashing tires on her boyfriend’s vehicles, ATV and lawn mower in the Cranfield area. Thirty-seven-year-old Lauren Cullen was arrested Thursday evening on a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief and a charge of disorderly conduct. According to the incident report, a Baxter...
KTLO
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative planned outage Thurday and Friday will affect Denton Ferry area
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) customers in the Denton Ferry area near Gassville will experience two breif outages so Baxter County road personnel can operate a crane safely near NAEC’s electric lines. The outage should begin around 1 both Thursday and Friday afternoons. The 262 affected members received an...
KYTV
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Branson and haven’t paid your sewer bill, beware. The city now has the okay to shut off your water. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract allowing the city of Branson’s Utilities Department to terminate service to delinquent sewer accounts.
Why the City of Branson is buying an old theater for new police HQ
The City of Branson will continue with plans to buy the White House Theater on Gretna Road. The plan is to use the building for a public safety complex and a headquarters for Branson Police.
KTLO
Sewer line rehabilitation on Cotter City Council agenda
The Cotter City Council will hold its monthly meeting at the Cotter City Hall Thursday evening at 6. Agenda items include a resolution to set Baxter County Property Tax levy assessed in 2022 and collected in 2023, application for a Urban & Community Grant to trim trees in Big Spring Park and Warrior Park, and consideration for a loan and grant from USDA for funding the phase two sewer line rehabilitation project.
KTLO
One dead in Newton County accident
One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
Kait 8
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead, and one is injured after a Thursday night crash. According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Matthew Giles Jansen from Pocahontas died when his motorcycle was hit at a stoplight. On Aug 18 Jansen was stopped at a red...
KTLO
Marion County jurors to report starting Monday
Jurors in Marion County will need to report starting next week. Those on the white panel are to report starting Monday morning at 9. Jury duty is scheduled through Friday at the courthouse courtroom in Yellville. Jurors that are on the blue panel will need to report Monday, September 12.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
KTLO
Talk of the Town – August 25
Listen as we visit with Hope for All President Carolyn Densmore and Treasurer Karen McDonald about their organization and the upcoming Trivia Night scheduled for Oct. 1st at the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home.
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. working with health care group to address homelessness
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and its special committee on homelessness will work with Boston Mountain Rural Health to address homelessness concerns in the city. Mayor Jerry Jackson formed the special committee in January because of an increase in the homeless population and numerous disturbances in the downtown area.
KTLO
Baxter County Fair begins with carnival, free admission
The Baxter County Fair’s main activities will get underway Tuesday with the opening of the carnival, and the first night is free admission. The carnival will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 9:30 each night and Saturday from noon to 9:30. The carnival provider, PBJ Happee Day...
