ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Mountain Home, Baxter County see increases in tax revenue

Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home saw positive increases in sales tax revenue in August. Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, reported the city collected at total of $582,457, which is an increase of 6.5% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $284,010, an increase of 7%.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

12 building permits issued in July in Mountain Home

Four new residential buildings top the permits for July, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department.The four new permits were issued to Hobbs Investments, LLC for properties located along Ozark Avenue. Each project is said to be 1,877-square-feet and each has a construction value of $110,000.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
houstonherald.com

Rig overturns, hurting driver

A Pomona man sustained moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash four miles west of Willow Springs on Highway AM. Troopers said James E. Douglas, 70, was driving a westbound 1999 Peterbilt 377 that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecker#Business Industry#Linus Business
Kait 8

Police watching for distracted, unrestrained drivers

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - As the Labor Day weekend approaches, area law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to buckle up and keep their eyes on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 51% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020 were unrestrained. That same year, 3,142 people lost their lives due to distracted driving.
THAYER, MO
neareport.com

Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marion County Fair to judge exhibits, enter livestock

The Marion County Fair and Livestock Show continues as Wednesday’s schedule starts with judging in the creative arts, horticulture and field crops exhibits. Judging begins at 8:30, and the fair building will be closed to the public during that time. Livestock will be entered between 11 and 7, and...
MARION COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Sewer line rehabilitation on Cotter City Council agenda

The Cotter City Council will hold its monthly meeting at the Cotter City Hall Thursday evening at 6. Agenda items include a resolution to set Baxter County Property Tax levy assessed in 2022 and collected in 2023, application for a Urban & Community Grant to trim trees in Big Spring Park and Warrior Park, and consideration for a loan and grant from USDA for funding the phase two sewer line rehabilitation project.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

One dead in Newton County accident

One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Military planes to circle above Branson tonight

BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
Kait 8

Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead, and one is injured after a Thursday night crash. According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Matthew Giles Jansen from Pocahontas died when his motorcycle was hit at a stoplight. On Aug 18 Jansen was stopped at a red...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marion County jurors to report starting Monday

Jurors in Marion County will need to report starting next week. Those on the white panel are to report starting Monday morning at 9. Jury duty is scheduled through Friday at the courthouse courtroom in Yellville. Jurors that are on the blue panel will need to report Monday, September 12.
MARION COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Talk of the Town – August 25

Listen as we visit with Hope for All President Carolyn Densmore and Treasurer Karen McDonald about their organization and the upcoming Trivia Night scheduled for Oct. 1st at the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

City of Harrison, Ark. working with health care group to address homelessness

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and its special committee on homelessness will work with Boston Mountain Rural Health to address homelessness concerns in the city. Mayor Jerry Jackson formed the special committee in January because of an increase in the homeless population and numerous disturbances in the downtown area.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Fair begins with carnival, free admission

The Baxter County Fair’s main activities will get underway Tuesday with the opening of the carnival, and the first night is free admission. The carnival will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 9:30 each night and Saturday from noon to 9:30. The carnival provider, PBJ Happee Day...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy