ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

Modesto region brewery wins best of year award. See which one, what beers scored high

By Russ Winton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDvUV_0hS4c2BQ00

Turlock’s Dust Bowl Brewing Company had the highest point total out of 850 entries from 120 breweries in the recent 2022 California State Fair Craft Beer Competition.

Dust Bowl earned gold medals for the Taco Truck Lager, the California Golden Ale and the Hobo Pilsner. The Therapist scored a silver medal, giving the Dust Bowl Brewing Company the most points to win the coveted Brewery of the Year Award.

The California State Fair is one of the craft beer industry’s most recognized and longest running beer competitions. The Dust Bowl brewery operates three taprooms, including its flagship taproom next to the brewery in Turlock, the Taproom Depot in downtown Monterey and the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove.

Save With a Covet Pass

If you enjoy wine tasting but balk at the cost, you might consider buying a Covet Pass. It’s a year-long pass that gives you immediate access to complimentary tastings at select California and Baja wineries, plus hotel, travel and shopping perks. Currently the Covet Pass has wineries from Napa Valley (six), Sonoma County (six), Anderson Valley (eight) and Lake County (four) in California, and Valle de Guadalupe (seven) in Baja, Mexico. As new wineries and destinations join, they are immediately available to current Covet Pass members. The price is $150 and is good for 365 days from the date of purchase. For more details go to covetpass.com .

Save With Naked Wines

If you enjoy wine but never have the time to shop, consider becoming an Angel. Currently, Naked Wines has over 300,000 Angels, each contributing $40 per month to front the cost for independent winemakers to work their special magic. This money accumulates in your account until you decide to buy. You are in charge of your account. There are no membership costs and you can cancel any time. You get to chose and rate your wines, read the ratings of other Angels and participate in online tastings with winemakers. Years ago, Naked Wines caught my attention and I became an Angel for one year. My angelic behavior caught the Navigator a little off guard, but the wines we chose were solid, well priced and I mentioned that in this column. If you don’t have the time to visit that huge wine wall in your supermarket, stay home and check out NakedWines.com .

What’s on Our Table

The 2019 Ancient Peaks Merlot (Gold Medal, 93 points) lists for $22 and is a deal at $14.99 at Costco. The steal this week is the 2020 Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rose. The suggested price for this French Grenache Rose is $19.99 and it is $5.99 at the Grocery Outlet. Happy hunting. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.

Comments / 2

Related
franchising.com

Pizza Factory Drives West Coast Expansion with Signed Agreement in Modesto, CA

Iconic Pizzeria Welcomes Hospitality Entrepreneurs to Its Growing Family. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // MODESTO, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another location to its West Coast portfolio with a recent signed agreement to bring a new location to Modesto. Alex and Jasmin Stewart, two longtime fans of Pizza...
MODESTO, CA
abc10.com

"Welcome to Stockton" water tank

A truck passes by the 3.43 million-gallon "Welcome to Stockton" water tank off of I-5, seen while entering the city south from 8-Mile road. Logos featuring the Stockton Lightning, Thunder and the California Cougars are still visible from the front and side of the city's "Welcome to Stockton" water tank on Trinity Parkway near the Spanos neighborhood.
STOCKTON, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Introducing the new owner of the Los Banos Enterprise

As of May 27, 2022, the Los Banos Enterprise is under the ownership of San Joaquin Valley native Michael Braa. Born in 1963 to parents who worked in the banking industry, Braa grew up in the smaller ag towns near Los Banos and attended schools were there were barely enough kids to fill a classroom. His Godparents owned a dairy farm where he spent some of his time.
LOS BANOS, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Beer Industry#Breweries#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#The Hobo Pilsner#The California State Fair#The Taproom Depot#The Covet Pass#Valle De Guadalupe
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered

JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident with Beekeeper Truck

Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County on the night of Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on State Route 108 near La Grange Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Serial killer who said he killed to ward off earthquakes dies at 75

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to 13 murders — which he said he committed to prevent earthquakes — in the early 1970s has died in prison. Herbert William Mullin, 75, died Thursday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. According to California prison officials, his death appeared to be from natural causes.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
GV Wire

After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job

Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
FRESNO, CA
Fox40

Man with replica firearms, crossbow arrested outside Modesto school

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested outside an elementary school with two replica firearms and a crossbow in Modesto on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man lying down...
MODESTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

5K+
Followers
122
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy