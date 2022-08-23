Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
Crash survivors to address Kent Co. board, urging auto reform ‘fix’
Auto crash survivors, along with their families and care providers, plan to address the Kent County Board of Commissioners Thursday in an effort to amend the 2019 Auto Insurance Reform Act.
WILX-TV
No charges for East Lansing Police Department in Meijer shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neither of the officers who shot DeAnthony VanAtten in a grocery store parking lot will face charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Nessel said the Department of Attorney General will not seek charges against two East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) officers for their...
WILX-TV
AG Nessel: No charges will be filed against East Lansing police officers in Meijer incident
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is in Detroit and set to announce the findings in public integrity cases involving use of force by law enforcement departments. The cases in question involve the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). The ELPD case revolves around an incident at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer on April 25, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
WILX-TV
Kalamazoo police officers capture small alligator off street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been another alligator sighting in Kalamazoo - this time in the Edison neighborhood Tuesday. According to authorities, a Kalamazoo Public Sergeant came across a small reptile - believed to be an American Alligator - that was crawling along Lake Street. Police said officers were able to secure the alligator before it could get into the sewers.
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox17
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
WZZM 13
Whitmer, Dixon to participate in 2 televised debates this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign announced Wednesday that Whitmer will be participating in two debates, where she will face Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. The debates will be held just weeks ahead of a historic race for governor. Gubernatorial debates are held every general election to...
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Whitmer says guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot “prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics”
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Whitmer says guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot “prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics.”
Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ attorney wants to withdraw from appeals cases, motion says
MUSKEGON, MI – As serial killer Jeffrey Willis continues to appeal his convictions for killing two Muskegon County women, he may have to go through the process with a new defense attorney. Willis’ court-appointed attorney filed a motion this month asking to withdraw from representing the two-time murderer in...
Man shot by ELPD officers charged with 7 felony counts
DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing police officers at a Meijer on April 25, has been charged with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The felony charges include four counts of assaulting or obstructing police and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a firearm and felony firearm possession.VanAtten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued in April. A 54B District Court record filed Aug. 23 did not list a lawyer.The charges come...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GRPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at officers
A man who officials say pointed a gun at police is expected to survive after being shot by officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
WILX-TV
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
Comments / 0