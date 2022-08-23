ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS football team gets ready for Clifton in season opener

EAST ORANGE, NJ — It was one of the most suspenseful games in state championship history. In December 2021, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1 champion East Orange Campus High School football team capped a perfect season when it defeated North Jersey, Section 2 champion Clifton in a 30-24 triple-overtime thriller in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Orange HS football team hosts scrimmage against Passaic

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hosted a scrimmage against Passaic High School on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, at Bell Stadium. The Tornadoes will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the road against Paterson Kennedy at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Photos by Joe...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
theobserver.com

Harrison soccer team may school’s best in close to a decade

As Harrison head coach Mike Rusek and his brother John look at their roster they notice a potential problem that virtually every other boys soccer coach in the state wishes they had to deal with. “I think we’re going to be challenged a lot by how many different kids we...
HARRISON, NJ
North Arlington, NJ
newarkhappening.com

The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title

NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News

The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A

A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
bananatreenews.today

Tree limb falls on a walker

An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
GLEN ROCK, NJ

