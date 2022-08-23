Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team gets ready for Clifton in season opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — It was one of the most suspenseful games in state championship history. In December 2021, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1 champion East Orange Campus High School football team capped a perfect season when it defeated North Jersey, Section 2 champion Clifton in a 30-24 triple-overtime thriller in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS football team hosts scrimmage against Passaic
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hosted a scrimmage against Passaic High School on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, at Bell Stadium. The Tornadoes will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the road against Paterson Kennedy at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Photos by Joe...
theobserver.com
Harrison soccer team may school’s best in close to a decade
As Harrison head coach Mike Rusek and his brother John look at their roster they notice a potential problem that virtually every other boys soccer coach in the state wishes they had to deal with. “I think we’re going to be challenged a lot by how many different kids we...
The Seton Hall-Iona game is off, and not coming back anytime soon
When Iona visited Seton Hall at the Prudential Center back in November 2020, the Pirates beat up on the Gaels in Rick Pitino’s debut at the MAAC school. The final score was 86-64.
newarkhappening.com
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title
NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NBC New York
Murdered NJ Soccer Star's Mom ‘Disappointed & Sad' Over Plea Deal
The mother of a New Jersey high school soccer star murdered last year reportedly says she's "disappointed and sad" that her son's alleged killer will receive a plea deal and serve just 15 years in prison. Hawa Fofana said she was informed by the Essex County Prosecutor's office Tuesday morning...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
New Jersey Monthly
Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News
The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
Lightning strikes house in Nutley during severe storms across New Jersey, Tri-State
A utility crew turned off power to a charming home in Nutley, New Jersey on Monday night after a fierce bolt of lightning struck and started a fire in the attic.
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
Dog Attacked by Man in Prospect Park Dies During Surgery
NEW YORK, NY – Moose and his owner, identified only as Jessica were attacked while...
Montclair State students: Biden loan forgiveness plan is weight off their shoulders
President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
Loved Ones Say Aching Goodbye To 6-Year-Old Waldwick Superhero
Cancer is its most ruthless when it snatches young innocents, steals their childhood and shatters the hearts of those who love them. It claimed another when loved ones said goodbye this week to Cole McKeon. He was all of six years old. “He will never be in pain again. He...
