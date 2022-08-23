Read full article on original website
2 men shot near Providence park
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
Pawtucket man sentenced for 2019 child molestation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thursday that a Pawtucket man was sentenced for multiple counts of child molestation back in 2019. Neronha said 57-year-old Johnnie Doe will serve 12 years in prison with 25 years of probation. Doe was sentenced Monday after being found guilty...
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS it was around 2:30 p.m. on Mt. Pleasant Street when the officers were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. The group...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Massachusetts man with ghost gun and drugs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department says a traffic stop led to an arrest of a Massachusetts man who allegedly was in possession of a ghost gun and drugs. On Thursday state police stopped 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj, of Medford, Massachusetts on Route 295 in Cumberland for speeding.
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
Swansea armed robber gets 5-year prison sentence
Niles Webster also attempted to rob a store in Seekonk back in 2020, according to police.
3 injured in Oakland Beach assault
Multiple people were seen fighting around 10:30 p.m., police said, possibly with a golf club and a baseball bat.
Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
Two men arrested after Block Island brawls expected in court
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men who were arrested earlier this month after the brawls on Block Island are expected in court Wednesday. Both 37-year-old Abdou Njie, of Pawtucket, and 32-year-old Trent Manning, of Providence are scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court. The two are both facing...
North Attleborough woman sentenced for assaulting girlfriend
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a North Attleborough woman was sentenced after brutally injuring her girlfriend at the time. Quinn said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by two years...
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
Newport warns customers of fake utility workers
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Newport said its water division urged residents across Aquidneck Island of people posing to be utility crews. The city said Wednesday that they’ve received reports from customers being approached by people posing as Water Division Personnel. Customers in Newport, Middletown, and...
Worcester Man Arrested After Threatening Three with a Gun
WORCESTER - A Worcester man who allegedly engaged in multiple altercations on Wednesday, August 24, now faces a range of assault and firearms charges. Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert on Perry Avenue and learned that a suspect engaged in three separate altercations with three separate individuals. Two individuals were allegedly threatened and one held at gunpoint and punched.
Taunton Man Admits Selling Fatal Drug Dose to Fellow Patient
TAUNTON – A Taunton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after supplying a fellow patient at Bridgewater State Hospital with deadly drugs. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Kevin Malette admitted Tuesday to selling fentanyl and cocaine to 51-year-old Jeffrey Link, who later died of an overdose.
North Attleboro Woman Sentenced to Prison for Violent Rampage
A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
