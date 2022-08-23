Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa teases Twins fans with latest comment
Carlos Correa on Tuesday returned to Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros in free agency to sign with the Twins. The Minnesota shortstop signed a 3-year deal, $105 million deal with the Twins but has the ability to opt out after this season. Many expect he will do so.
Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury
The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
Jake Cave batting eighth for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Cave will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Byron Buxton (hip) has been placed on the ten-day injured list. numberFire's models project Cave for...
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/25/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Astros prediction and pick. Chris Archer starts for the Twins, while Luis Garcia gets the call for the Astros. Chris Archer has been a starter in the Twins’ rotation the whole season. While...
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) take on the Boston Red Sox (60-64) Thursday in the finale game of a 3-game set at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Twins spared from no-hit bid in Carlos Correa's return to Houston
Justin Verlander threw six hitless innings before being pulled in a 4-2 loss.
Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8...
MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023
Major League Baseball must be betting on the warming climate because the 2023 regular-season schedule has the Minnesota Twins playing at home in 16 of of 29 games to start the season. The Twins will begin the 2023 campaign Mar. 30 at Kansas City. That three-game series will be followed...
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 visitors to include Red Sox in revamped, ‘balanced’ MLB schedule
The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their schedule for 2023, providing their first look at the balanced schedule that major league baseball will be adhering to next season. For the first time in club history, the Diamondbacks will face every team in baseball next season. They will host 22 teams at Chase Field, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 6 in the home opener.
Astros host the Twins, try to extend home win streak
Minnesota Twins (62-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (80-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -187, Twins +158; over/under is 8 1/2...
Verlander 6 No-Hit Innings, 16th W; Astros Top Correa, Twins
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was totally fine leaving with a no-hitter intact after six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. “I like to go deep in games in the regular season, but I’d rather do it in the postseason or at least be fresh and strong for that," the Houston ace said.
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince reportedly arrested in Miami on fugitive warrant
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday for a fugitive warrant that was reportedly
