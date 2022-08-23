ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury

The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
numberfire.com

Jake Cave batting eighth for Minnesota on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Cave will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Byron Buxton (hip) has been placed on the ten-day injured list. numberFire's models project Cave for...
FOX Sports

Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker

MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023

Major League Baseball must be betting on the warming climate because the 2023 regular-season schedule has the Minnesota Twins playing at home in 16 of of 29 games to start the season. The Twins will begin the 2023 campaign Mar. 30 at Kansas City. That three-game series will be followed...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 visitors to include Red Sox in revamped, ‘balanced’ MLB schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their schedule for 2023, providing their first look at the balanced schedule that major league baseball will be adhering to next season. For the first time in club history, the Diamondbacks will face every team in baseball next season. They will host 22 teams at Chase Field, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 6 in the home opener.
FOX Sports

Astros host the Twins, try to extend home win streak

Minnesota Twins (62-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (80-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -187, Twins +158; over/under is 8 1/2...
US News and World Report

Verlander 6 No-Hit Innings, 16th W; Astros Top Correa, Twins

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was totally fine leaving with a no-hitter intact after six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. “I like to go deep in games in the regular season, but I’d rather do it in the postseason or at least be fresh and strong for that," the Houston ace said.
