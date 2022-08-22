ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonestar 99.5

Rapper 50 Cent Announces Partnership With Houston Texans

If you don't know by now, you can now consider hip hop mogul 50 Cent a Texan. Since his "relocation" to H-Town, the "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" MC has made strides to show that he wants to be a part of the community there and he just struck a partnership with the city's NFL team further solidifying his love of the city.
