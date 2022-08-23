Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.

