Crime Stoppers looking for suspect that damaged items at local phone store
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for a suspect that damaged multiple items at a local mobile phone store earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 4800 block of E. Harry. Crime Stoppers asks that if you […]
KAKE TV
Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
KAKE TV
Multi-state search for missing man faces challenges
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The search for a missing loved one is hard on any family. Now, try imagine trying to do it when the search covers three states, half a country and a language barrier. This is exactly what a Wichita family is struggling with. The family of Fasika...
Wichita man convicted of killing woman in apartment parking lot
A 44-year-old Wichita man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a woman that happened back on April 30, 2016.
Inmate death reported at Sedgwick County Jail
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died early Wednesday afternoon at the Sedgwick County Jail.
Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
KWCH.com
Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
Police departments in Cowley County to provide protection from catalytic converter thefts
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Several police departments in Cowley County are providing CATETCH kits or kits that prevent catalytic convert thefts. A CATETCH is a label that is easily installed onto a catalytic converter. According to mastergard.com, the label is laser cut with a unique code and the URL of a secure, accredited database […]
kfdi.com
Two injured in south Wichita dog attack
Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.
Jury rejects wrongful death claim from family of veteran killed by Wichita police
It took the 12-member jury less than an hour to come back with a decision after days of testimony.
KAKE TV
Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
KAKE TV
Police: Man stabbed overnight with a machete
WICHITA, Kan. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed a couple of times with a machete near downtown Wichita. It happened sometime after one o'clock Sunday morning in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Police say a random woman came up to him and stabbed him with a larger type knife or machete in front a motel in the area.
kfdi.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
Update: Fire under control in east Wichita
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of 143rd Sreet East and Harry.
