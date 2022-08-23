ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Multi-state search for missing man faces challenges

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The search for a missing loved one is hard on any family. Now, try imagine trying to do it when the search covers three states, half a country and a language barrier. This is exactly what a Wichita family is struggling with. The family of Fasika...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com

Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Two injured in south Wichita dog attack

Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Man stabbed overnight with a machete

WICHITA, Kan. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed a couple of times with a machete near downtown Wichita. It happened sometime after one o'clock Sunday morning in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Police say a random woman came up to him and stabbed him with a larger type knife or machete in front a motel in the area.
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy