Bentonville, AR…. A street closure on Tiger Blvd. between North Walton and Apple Glen Street beginning Saturday, August 27, 2022, through Monday, September 19, 2022, between 9:00am and 2:00pm daily. Closure is due to intersection and drainage improvements. Local traffic will be permitted, and detour signs will be in place.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO