villages-news.com
Cordella Faye Rice
Cordella Faye Rice, 75, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born Thursday, September 19, 1946 in Norton, VA to Curtis Burley and Nettie M. (nee Bolling) Roberts. She moved to Wildwood, FL in 1972 from Floyd County, KY. She was a member of the Shady...
villages-news.com
Fredrick Garry Cardy
Fredrick Garry Cardy of Lady Lake, FL passed away on August 11, 2022. He is survived by is wife, Pat Cardy; his children Garry Cardy and Shelia Price; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children Freddy Cardy, Mark Cardy and Tiffany Naugle. Fred was 78 years old...
villages-news.com
Beva Joan Baden
Beva Joan (Griebel) Weber Baden (BJ) of The Villages, FL passed away on Friday, August 12th at the age of 81. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Pipestone, MN where she grew up. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959. She was actively involved in The Celtic...
villages-news.com
John Wesley Bookhultz
Captain John (“Jack”) Wesley Bookhultz, USN, Retired, died July 27, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL. Born on August 22, 1940, to Lewis and May Bookhultz in Southern Maryland, he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attended Oglethorpe University and University of Florida before enlisting in the Navy Flight Program in 1962.
villages-news.com
Maureen Bossone
It is with great regret the family of Maureen (Rene) Bossone announces her passing on August 12, 2022 from pancreatic cancer in The Villages, Fla. Rene was born on September 2, 1949 living most of her life, working and raising her children in and around Norwalk CT. She retired from 32 years at General Electric in 2011. At that time, she relocated to The Villages Florida where she thrived in her retirement playing golf, Bunco, Bingo and meeting new friends. She enjoyed traveling around the state looking for new places to visit and hang out. While also keeping in contact with her family and friends back in CT who meant the world to her.
villages-news.com
Frances Kay Dover
Kay (Frances) Dover, 73, The Villages, Florida lost her battle with pneumonia on Aug 10, 2022. Her family and friends will miss the ever-welcoming Kay that brought smiles and laughter to all. Kay was born Frances Kay Alsup November 3, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama to Albert Alsup and Frances Alsup...
villages-news.com
William Eugene Springer
William Eugene Springer, 89, The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House with his family by his bedside. William was born on August 19, 1933 in Brighton, Colorado to his parents George B. Springer and Faye Leta (Byrd) Springer. illiam and his beloved wife Julie moved to Central Florida in 2003. He was of the Christian faith and a member of The First Baptist Church of Leesburg. William was United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Television Producer for Mizzlou Television Sports Productions a subsidiary of ESPN. He loved Boating and teaching friends and family how to water ski.
villages-news.com
Kenneth J. Henry
Our dear father, Kenneth “Ken” J. Henry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones August 17, 2022, in The Villages, FL. He was born to Vera (Rosen) and Willard J. Henry on March 4, 1930 in Lakewood, OH. His family also lived in Chicago, IL, Polar, WI and Antigo, WI before Mom and Dad settled in Milwaukee, WI in 1958 until 2018. He met our beautiful mother, Shirley (Stasek) Henry, when they were sophomores together at Antigo High School while he was living on and working his family’s farm in Polar. They married in December of 1951 and had a wonderful life together for 57 years when Shirley preceded Ken in death in 2009. Dad served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Trieste, Italy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1952.
villages-news.com
John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid
Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
villages-news.com
Alligator Smiling In The Villages
This robust alligator had a “Cheshire Cat Smile” while digesting his large breakfast of fish during a hot summer day in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Marietta Grachek Reiter
Marietta Grachek Reiter, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in The Villages, FL. She was born October 2, 1922, in Toledo to Anthony and Clara (Zarecki) Kozak. Marietta worked for Page Dairy Co. for 25 years and Vroman Foods for 9 years. She retired in 1984. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and polka dancing. She was a member of I.M.A and T.A.P.S.
villages-news.com
Beautiful Morning In The Villages
You’ll never be disappointed getting up early in The Villages, especially when you wake up to a beautiful sunrise like this one. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?
Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages. Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or...
villages-news.com
Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph
A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
villages-news.com
Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement
An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Bless Fruitland Park presents $24,167 check to local elementary school
Bless Fruitland Park presented a $24,167 check Wednesday morning to Fruitland Park Elementary School. The money was raised through Project Generosity. The Bless Fruitland Park team decided at its last meeting to name Project Generosity after beloved Pastor Jim Keegan, who passed away a couple of weeks ago. Operation Bless...
villages-news.com
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
