woay.com

West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) closed all West Virginia Turnpike lanes this morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed north of Pax. The accident occurred in the northbound lane of the Skitter Creek Bridge after midnight. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheel, jackknifing and crossing the barrier wall resulting in a chemical spill of 12 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent. WVDOT still has the road closed off as of 3:00 pm and it will remain closed until further notice.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge being built between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is part of an approximately $225 million project funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program. The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge.
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help

(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
POLITICS
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
#High Water#Sinkhole#Heavy Rain#Wvdoh#West Virginians
woay.com

WV American Water proudly recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Water and Environment Grantees

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation has announced five organizations in West Virginia 2022 Water and Environment Grant winners. The Water and the Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. The foundation awarded over $200,000 to five nonprofit organizations across West Virginia.
ENVIRONMENT
wvexplorer.com

Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia

MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
woay.com

DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 2,821; 4 deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, WV. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 25, 2022, there are currently 2,821 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, four deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,261 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Tyler County, a 76-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 74-year-old female from Wayne County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

