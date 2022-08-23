Read full article on original website
West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) closed all West Virginia Turnpike lanes this morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed north of Pax. The accident occurred in the northbound lane of the Skitter Creek Bridge after midnight. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheel, jackknifing and crossing the barrier wall resulting in a chemical spill of 12 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent. WVDOT still has the road closed off as of 3:00 pm and it will remain closed until further notice.
Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge being built between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is part of an approximately $225 million project funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program. The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge.
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous — hidden sinkholes.
32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.
Man arrested for DUI after crash shuts down West Virginia Turnpike
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill. Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of […]
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
WV American Water proudly recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Water and Environment Grantees
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation has announced five organizations in West Virginia 2022 Water and Environment Grant winners. The Water and the Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. The foundation awarded over $200,000 to five nonprofit organizations across West Virginia.
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
A Look Back At Blair Mountain And A New Ethane Cracker Plant On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look back at the state’s coal industry, including forces that led to the nation’s most violent labor uprising in history. In this encore excerpt from Us & Them, host Trey Kay talks with history professor Charles Keeney about the forces that hit the coal miners hard in the 1920s.
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
West Virginia Governor Justice tours flood-damaged areas in Kanawha County
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent Tuesday afternoon touring flood damaged areas in Kanawha County.
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 2,821; 4 deaths since last report
CHARLESTON, WV. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 25, 2022, there are currently 2,821 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, four deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,261 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Tyler County, a 76-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 74-year-old female from Wayne County.
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
West Virginia could get 200 news jobs and green energy from South Korean company
A South Korean advanced technology company is exploring West Virginia as a potential site for a hydrogen gasification facility that would create green energy from forest, plant, and plastic waste.
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check Detectives said that the identity of the person has not been confirmed and the cause of death remains under investigation,. (NCD)
