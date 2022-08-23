Read full article on original website
Hyattsville Teen Arrested for Police Officer Assault
Takoma Park Police say that they have arrested and charged a Hyattsville teen for first-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and theft under $100. On August 21st, at approximately 5:56 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1300 block of University Blvd. (Walgreens) for the...
Wanted Convicted Felon Busted Attempting To Hide Stolen Gun From Police In Charles County
What started as a routine traffic stop led to fresh charges for a convicted felon who was caught trying to hide a stolen semi-automatic handgun from police that he was prohibited from possessing in Maryland. Capitol Heights resident Ticket Deashon Tucker, 30, was busted with an illegal handgun by members...
Police: Woman charged in boyfriend's death after hitting him with car
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman has been arrested and charged after fatally striking her boyfriend with a car in Prince George's County Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road, in Brandywine, after receiving a report about a person being trapped underneath a car outside of a home.
Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff
A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Bay Net
Police Search For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Motorcyclist
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded...
Two Minor Suspects Identified, Being Charged As Adults For Carjacking In Bowie: Police
Two out of three known suspects in a Bowie carjacking have been identified, authorities say. Warrants have been issued for two teenage girls after they were allegedly involved in stealing a car in the 4100 block of Northview Drive on Tuesday, July 26, according to Bowie police. Police have not...
Trio Believed Dead Of Overdose Outside Maryland Apartment Building: Police
Three men died in what Hyattsville police say was a drug overdose this week. EMS personnel responding to a 911 call placed by residents on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road found the men unconscious and not breathing around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, local police said. Medics administered...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt. Officers said Rashad Johnson, 43, and James Johnson, 53, died at the scene of the shooting that took place on O Street NW around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Medics […]
'Truly Disheartening Day:' Misconduct In Office, Theft Charges For PCPD Officers
More than a dozen police officers in Prince George’s County are facing charges for alleged misconduct in office and multiple theft charges, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 25. The indictment comes as 13 current members of the department and a recently retired officer stand accused of working secondary jobs...
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
fox5dc.com
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro. According to Prince George's County Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in 10000 block of Frank Tippet Road. Investigators say that the...
Repeat Offender Busted After Hardware Store Theft In Temple Hills, Police Say
A Temple Hills man has been charged in connection to the strong-armed robbery of a hardware store employee in Montgomery County, authorities say. Terry Claude Tompkins, 41, is accused of robbing the employee at the Ace Hardware store on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 4 p.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Montgomery County police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Burglaries reported at Chick-Fil-A, Call Your Mother Deli in North Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 7 and 12. Affected streets included East West Highway, Lyttonsville and Grubb roads, Colston Drive, Leonard and Chevy Chase Lake drives. Force was reported. Property and a part were taken from two...
Baltimore Police charge 15-year-old in connection to August shooting
Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
Female cyclist fatally struck in Bethesda
Officers responded to the 5200 Block or River Road for a female cyclist struck. According to police, the cyclist was struck by a flatbed truck.
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
CBS News
Over a dozen Prince George's officers accused of working for security company while on duty
BALTIMORE -- A grand jury has indicted 13 Prince George's County Police officers and a recently retired officer on charges of misconduct in office, the county's State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday. The officers are accused of working with a private security company while on duty with the police department....
fox5dc.com
Woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car in Prince George’s County: police
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A woman in Prince George's County faces charges after police say she intentionally struck her boyfriend with a vehicle and killed him. Police were called to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road in the Brandywine area Saturday night for the report of person trapped underneath a car.
