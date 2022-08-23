ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Source of the Spring

Hyattsville Teen Arrested for Police Officer Assault

Takoma Park Police say that they have arrested and charged a Hyattsville teen for first-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and theft under $100. On August 21st, at approximately 5:56 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1300 block of University Blvd. (Walgreens) for the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman charged in boyfriend's death after hitting him with car

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman has been arrested and charged after fatally striking her boyfriend with a car in Prince George's County Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road, in Brandywine, after receiving a report about a person being trapped underneath a car outside of a home.
BRANDYWINE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
City
Takoma Park, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Police Search For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Motorcyclist

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens

