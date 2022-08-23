ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource

Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Kansas City, MO
Real Estate
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
flatlandkc.org

Tap List | Transport Brewery Preps 4th Annual Oktoberfest

The recent break in the summer heat can only mean one thing: Oktoberfest season is here. Shawnee’s Transport Brewery recently announced the details for its second big outdoor festival of the year, Oktoberfest. While many breweries are beginning to release their Oktoberfest beers, Transport will be centering their festival around the release of their fest bier.
SHAWNEE, KS
kansascitymag.com

10 Things To Do in KC This Weekend: August 24-28

It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years since Alicia Keys burst onto the R&B scene fully formed with Songs in A Minor. As with most artists whose debuts sell ten-plus million copies, she’s never transcended that success nor strayed too far from that formula. Keys, her new double album released back in December, opens with traditional “Original” arrangements before presenting most of the same songs with moodier, heavier beats on the “Unlocked” side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Victorian#Union Hill#Kansas Citian#Crown Center
Kansas Reflector

GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud

DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported by evidence — has remained a prominent issue […] The post GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
flatlandkc.org

Weekend Possibilities

Weekend Possibilities | Disc Golf Tournament, Crossroads Music Fest and Vanilla Ice at ‘The K’. Weekend Possibilities | Disc Golf Tournament, Crossroads Music Fest and Vanilla Ice at ‘The K’. Published August 25th, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Music festivals, multiple celebrations of the arts and brunch with food...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

Here’s what’s new in Kansas City food and drink this month

Plowboys Barbeque closed both of its locations in mid-August as co-owners Todd Johns and Audrey Johns pivoted to a booming business in rubs and sauces. “We made the decision, the decision wasn’t made for us, and that felt good to us,” Todd says. “We’re finishing in a way that feels good. It feels good to end on our own terms.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy