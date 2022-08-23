Read full article on original website
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kcur.org
An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource
Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
Kansas City breaks ground on Budd Park improvements
Kansas City crews plan to break ground on a sidewalk and improvement project at Budd Park Wednesday morning.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Marlborough school in KC transforming from eyesore to community hub
A revitalization project in the Marlborough neighborhood is trying to be an example for what's possible with old school buildings in the rest of the city.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
flatlandkc.org
Tap List | Transport Brewery Preps 4th Annual Oktoberfest
The recent break in the summer heat can only mean one thing: Oktoberfest season is here. Shawnee’s Transport Brewery recently announced the details for its second big outdoor festival of the year, Oktoberfest. While many breweries are beginning to release their Oktoberfest beers, Transport will be centering their festival around the release of their fest bier.
kcur.org
The Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police shooting of John Albers
A nearly 20-minute long video provides insight into flaws that were found in the police investigation following the shooting. The Washington Post journalist behind this reporting, Tom Jackman, joined Up To Date along with KCUR's Sam Zeff to break down the ins and outs of what we know about the case.
kansascitymag.com
10 Things To Do in KC This Weekend: August 24-28
It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years since Alicia Keys burst onto the R&B scene fully formed with Songs in A Minor. As with most artists whose debuts sell ten-plus million copies, she’s never transcended that success nor strayed too far from that formula. Keys, her new double album released back in December, opens with traditional “Original” arrangements before presenting most of the same songs with moodier, heavier beats on the “Unlocked” side.
GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud
DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported by evidence — has remained a prominent issue […] The post GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
Kansas City, Kansas fire captain hospitalized after house fire
A Kansas City, Kansas, fire captain is hospitalized for dehydration after he collapsed at a house fire scene Wednesday morning.
flatlandkc.org
Weekend Possibilities
Weekend Possibilities | Disc Golf Tournament, Crossroads Music Fest and Vanilla Ice at ‘The K’. Weekend Possibilities | Disc Golf Tournament, Crossroads Music Fest and Vanilla Ice at ‘The K’. Published August 25th, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Music festivals, multiple celebrations of the arts and brunch with food...
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what’s new in Kansas City food and drink this month
Plowboys Barbeque closed both of its locations in mid-August as co-owners Todd Johns and Audrey Johns pivoted to a booming business in rubs and sauces. “We made the decision, the decision wasn’t made for us, and that felt good to us,” Todd says. “We’re finishing in a way that feels good. It feels good to end on our own terms.”
Stilwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.
