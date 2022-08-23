August 26, 2022 – PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Business Development Board, Palm Beach County’s official economic development organization, is pleased to announce the relocation of QSGI INC KruseCom, a global IT asset management company, from New Jersey to 374 North Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. The company will create 30 jobs with an average salary of $80,000. It leased 30,000 sq. ft. for the company’s headquarters at the Airport Logistics Center.

