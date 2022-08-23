The affidavit produced to justify the 8 August search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property is to be released by noon eastern time today with proposed redactions from the Department of Justice.Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart, who cleared the search warrant for the raid, says the department met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed. It had raised concerns that releasing the affidavit in full – an unsual step in itself – would put witnesses in danger of intimidation and make it harder to secure the co-operation of others.Before the decision came down, Donald Trump took to Truth...

