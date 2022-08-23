Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Annette Taddeo wins Democratic primary, will challenge Salazar for congressional seat
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo will challenge incumbent Republican María Elvira Salazar this November in what may be the only competitive congressional race in Miami, after both won their respective primary contests on Tuesday for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint,...
‘He’s a wannabe dictator’: Democrat has DeSantis in his sights in Florida primary
Charlie Crist, a former Republican, is campaigning for governor by warning about the dangers of Ron DeSantis and the far right
Dems notch major special election win, 2 incumbents fall in big primary night
Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Mondaire Jones are both set to lose their seats, while Charlie Crist won the Democratic nod to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.
Meet the Democratic candidate trying to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert
On the heels of a slim victory in the Democratic primary, Adam Frisch is preparing to explain to Colorado — and the nation — why he thinks his candidacy for the state’s 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is worth paying attention to. “We think...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released as Joe Biden calls MAGA Republicans ‘semi-fascist’
The affidavit produced to justify the 8 August search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property is to be released by noon eastern time today with proposed redactions from the Department of Justice.Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart, who cleared the search warrant for the raid, says the department met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed. It had raised concerns that releasing the affidavit in full – an unsual step in itself – would put witnesses in danger of intimidation and make it harder to secure the co-operation of others.Before the decision came down, Donald Trump took to Truth...
Carolyn Maloney Loses to Jerry Nadler in Hotly Contested House Race
With more than two thirds of votes in, NBC News reports that Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the New York Democratic primary by more than 30 points. The race was unique in that each of its frontrunners was an incumbent. Nadler represented New York's 10th district, and Maloney the 12th, for 30 years; after a court-appointed redistricting process, the newly-drawn 12th district encompassed much of each of their former districts' territory.
Bernie-backed Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District
Maxwell Frost prevailed in the race to be the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday.
Florida Democratic primary winner could become first Gen Z member of Congress
WASHINGTON — Maxwell Frost, who would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress if elected in November, won Tuesday's Democratic primary race in Florida's 10th Congressional District, NBC News projects. With 99% of the vote in, Frost, 25, who was the favorite in a large field of candidates, beat...
Washington Examiner
With Nadler's victory, the end of an ERA for Carolyn Maloney
NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler's decisive victory in Tuesday night's Democratic primary marked the end of an era for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose appeals to keep a woman in Manhattan's congressional delegation fell on deaf ears. Maloney, who will be out of power for the first time since...
U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high
Welcome to the Thursday, August 25, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The number of U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high. The six federal major party committees raised $64 million in July. Comparing the top state senate fundraisers across...
The release of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago affidavit could further damage Trump's defense, legal experts say
A federal judge ordered the release of a redacted version of the FBI affidavit used in the Mar-a-Lago search. It's set to come out Friday.
