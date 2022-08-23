ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Jerry Nadler
Carolyn Maloney
Chuck Schumer
Donald Trump
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released as Joe Biden calls MAGA Republicans ‘semi-fascist’

The affidavit produced to justify the 8 August search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property is to be released by noon eastern time today with proposed redactions from the Department of Justice.Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart, who cleared the search warrant for the raid, says the department met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed. It had raised concerns that releasing the affidavit in full – an unsual step in itself – would put witnesses in danger of intimidation and make it harder to secure the co-operation of others.Before the decision came down, Donald Trump took to Truth...
Reason.com

Carolyn Maloney Loses to Jerry Nadler in Hotly Contested House Race

With more than two thirds of votes in, NBC News reports that Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the New York Democratic primary by more than 30 points. The race was unique in that each of its frontrunners was an incumbent. Nadler represented New York's 10th district, and Maloney the 12th, for 30 years; after a court-appointed redistricting process, the newly-drawn 12th district encompassed much of each of their former districts' territory.
Washington Examiner

With Nadler's victory, the end of an ERA for Carolyn Maloney

NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler's decisive victory in Tuesday night's Democratic primary marked the end of an era for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose appeals to keep a woman in Manhattan's congressional delegation fell on deaf ears. Maloney, who will be out of power for the first time since...
