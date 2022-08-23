ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide near 60th and Port; police investigate

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 60th and Port Avenue on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Aug. 25. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident is currently still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, homicide near 83rd and Nash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 83rd and Nash. It happened at approximately 4:12 a.m. MFD responded to a residence for a house fire and located a deceased victim. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man shot to death on city's south side

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon on the city's south side. It happened about 12:43 p.m. near South 14th Street and West Forest Home Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot to death, police said. Police are trying to determine the identity of the shooter. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
#Traffic
wtmj.com

Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside

A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wiproud.com

Woman killed in Walworth County crash

WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WISN

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 88, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack Darrell Brooks has some charges dropped

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was in court Thursday, Aug. 25 ahead of his October jury trial. The main focus of the hearing was determining what will and won't be allowed as evidence during Brooks' trial. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow...
WAUKESHA, WI

