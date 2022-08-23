Read full article on original website
Couple says they chose abortion after fetus diagnosed with rare genetic conditions
Breanna and Kyle O’Brien, of Kansas, traveled out of state for abortion care.
States with the toughest abortion laws have the weakest maternal supports, data shows
Many of the states that are moving to ban abortion tend to have less access to health care, worse maternal and infant health care outcomes and weaker social supports for children and families.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Factbox-U.S. abortion restrictions mount after overturn of Roe v. Wade
Aug 25 (Reuters) - New abortion bans are taking effect in five U.S. states this week, adding to the raft of restrictions states have enforced since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion in June.
How Much Does an Abortion Cost?
The cost of an abortion — generally less than $750 in the U.S., according to Planned Parenthood — has not changed a great deal in recent years. However, access to abortions has been radically trimmed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, opening the door to state-level restrictions on the procedure.
buzzfeednews.com
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
Highly restrictive abortion laws that recently passed in Louisiana have sparked confusion that may have caused a woman to be denied an abortion for her nonviable pregnancy — despite the fact that, even under the draconian new legislation, the procedure should have been permitted. The pregnant woman, Nancy Davis,...
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
White coats in the state capital: OB-GYNs become political force in abortion wars
As lawmakers debate how much to restrict access to abortion, doctors are becoming increasingly vocal.
Louisiana woman faces ‘horrifically cruel’ abortion choice over fetus missing skull
A pregnant Louisiana woman faced with either carrying a skull-less fetus to term – for the baby to probably die within hours – or traveling several states away to obtain an abortion has hired a prominent civil rights attorney as she weighs how to move forward. Nancy Davis,...
Nebraska Republicans lack votes to pass 12-week abortion ban
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will not convene the state legislature for a special session to consider stricter abortion laws because Republican lawmakers did not have the votes to pass a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, he said on Monday.
Louisiana Woman Denied Abortion Despite Unborn Baby's Fatal Skull Condition
Doctors told the mother that an abortion procedure could not go ahead, highlighting gray areas in Louisiana's strict abortion laws.
A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion despite her baby likely being unable to survive due to rare condition: 'I'm carrying it to bury it'
Nancy Davis, who is now 13 weeks along, told WAFB that she has to decide whether to carry the fetus to term or cross state lines to get an abortion.
US News and World Report
Abortion Landscape Shifts Again Two Months After Roe’s Fall
The abortion landscape in the U.S. is shifting – again. New abortion restrictions took effect Thursday in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, adding to regions of the country where the procedure is already sparsely available and sending those seeking abortions even farther from their home states. On Friday, a trigger ban in North Dakota is likewise slated to take effect, unless a judge intervenes.
20-week abortion ban reinstated in North Carolina, long a haven for reproductive freedom
The federal judge's ruling reinstating the ban erodes protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom.
Three more states ban abortion as trigger laws take effect
Story at a glance Abortion bans in Idaho, Tennessee and Texas officially take effect Thursday. In total, 11 states with trigger laws have outlawed abortion. Abortion is expected to be banned or restricted in even more states. Three more states officially outlawed abortion Thursday, as a wave of new abortion restrictions take over the U.S. following…
Federal judge strikes down Texas law that regulates who can carry handguns
People age 21 or older in Texas don’t need a license or any training to carry a handgun…but the state does ban the carrying of handguns by people between the ages of 18 and 20.
International Business Times
White House Marks Women's Equality Day With Abortion Rights Push
The White House will mark Women's Equality Day on Friday by meeting state and local leaders to discuss ways to safeguard access to abortions amid a flurry of legal challenges against its efforts to protect reproductive rights. Senior White House officials, who have been meeting with state legislators after the...
