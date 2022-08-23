Read full article on original website
William Eugene Springer
William Eugene Springer, 89, The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House with his family by his bedside. William was born on August 19, 1933 in Brighton, Colorado to his parents George B. Springer and Faye Leta (Byrd) Springer. illiam and his beloved wife Julie moved to Central Florida in 2003. He was of the Christian faith and a member of The First Baptist Church of Leesburg. William was United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Television Producer for Mizzlou Television Sports Productions a subsidiary of ESPN. He loved Boating and teaching friends and family how to water ski.
John Wesley Bookhultz
Captain John (“Jack”) Wesley Bookhultz, USN, Retired, died July 27, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL. Born on August 22, 1940, to Lewis and May Bookhultz in Southern Maryland, he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attended Oglethorpe University and University of Florida before enlisting in the Navy Flight Program in 1962.
Kenneth R. Myers
Kenneth R. Myers, a beloved husband, loving father, proud “Pop-Pop” and reliable friend died on Thursday, August 18 in TVRH from an extremely aggressive cancer. He was 77. Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy Stahl Myers, daughters Carrie von der Sitt (Rob) of Chicago, Susanne Beaumont (Andrew) of Memphis, and four adoring grandchildren Nate, Jane and Audrey von der Sitt, and Isaac Beaumont. He is also survived by his brother Don Myers (Susan Wilson) from near Ashville, North Carolina.
James F. Walsh
James F. Walsh, 82, of Summerfield, FL, died August 18 at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Verlyn Askew Walsh. Born June 23, 1940, in Scranton, PA, son of the late Joseph A. and Frances L. Walsh, he attended St. Paul’s school for 9 years until the family moved to Clarks Green, PA. He graduated from Clarks-Summit Abington High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and was elected into the National Athletic Scholarship Society.
Fredrick Garry Cardy
Fredrick Garry Cardy of Lady Lake, FL passed away on August 11, 2022. He is survived by is wife, Pat Cardy; his children Garry Cardy and Shelia Price; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children Freddy Cardy, Mark Cardy and Tiffany Naugle. Fred was 78 years old...
Kenneth J. Henry
Our dear father, Kenneth “Ken” J. Henry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones August 17, 2022, in The Villages, FL. He was born to Vera (Rosen) and Willard J. Henry on March 4, 1930 in Lakewood, OH. His family also lived in Chicago, IL, Polar, WI and Antigo, WI before Mom and Dad settled in Milwaukee, WI in 1958 until 2018. He met our beautiful mother, Shirley (Stasek) Henry, when they were sophomores together at Antigo High School while he was living on and working his family’s farm in Polar. They married in December of 1951 and had a wonderful life together for 57 years when Shirley preceded Ken in death in 2009. Dad served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Trieste, Italy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1952.
Frances Kay Dover
Kay (Frances) Dover, 73, The Villages, Florida lost her battle with pneumonia on Aug 10, 2022. Her family and friends will miss the ever-welcoming Kay that brought smiles and laughter to all. Kay was born Frances Kay Alsup November 3, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama to Albert Alsup and Frances Alsup...
John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid
Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement
An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.
Marietta Grachek Reiter
Marietta Grachek Reiter, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in The Villages, FL. She was born October 2, 1922, in Toledo to Anthony and Clara (Zarecki) Kozak. Marietta worked for Page Dairy Co. for 25 years and Vroman Foods for 9 years. She retired in 1984. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and polka dancing. She was a member of I.M.A and T.A.P.S.
Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph
A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
Jacqueline J. Stephenson
Jacqueline J. Stephenson, 92, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born Friday, September 13, 1929 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Glenn and Helena (nee Gardener) Cowan. She moved from Canada to Santa Barbara, California, where she met her...
Beva Joan Baden
Beva Joan (Griebel) Weber Baden (BJ) of The Villages, FL passed away on Friday, August 12th at the age of 81. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Pipestone, MN where she grew up. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959. She was actively involved in The Celtic...
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
Cordella Faye Rice
Cordella Faye Rice, 75, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born Thursday, September 19, 1946 in Norton, VA to Curtis Burley and Nettie M. (nee Bolling) Roberts. She moved to Wildwood, FL in 1972 from Floyd County, KY. She was a member of the Shady...
Red-Shouldered Hawk Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was hanging out one evening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Man suffers stab wound in forearm after meeting woman at local bar
A man suffered a stab wound in his forearm after meeting a woman at a local bar. The man said he had been “hanging out” at Bumpers Bar in Belleview with 43-year-old Wendy Sue Vann Thompson of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man gave Thompson a ride back to her residence, but during the car ride, “the two did not talk,” the report said. When they pulled up to the residence, “all of a sudden” Thompson stabbed him in the forearm with an unknown item. She fled from the vehicle and ran into her residence.
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
