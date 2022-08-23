Read full article on original website
CNET
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Pricing Undercuts Porsche 911 Competition
Mercedes has finally released pricing for the 2022 SL roadster, and while it's quite a bit pricier than the old SL and the existing AMG GT, the new SL is cheaper than equivalent versions of the Porsche 911, its main competitor. AMG-only for the first time ever and coming with a number of new features and technologies, the 2022 SL will be offered in SL55 and SL63 forms, both of which use the same powertrain setup.
Mercedes EQS SUV Becomes Brand's First EV Produced In The US
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – the company’s largest and most luxurious electric SUV to date – is now on the production lines. The zero-emissions family hauler is built at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, from where it is exported to the global markets. The start of production of the EQS SUV is part of the automaker’s strategy to assemble eight all-electric vehicles at seven different sites on three continents this year. Later in 2022, the EQE SUV will also go into production at the same production site.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
Top Speed
Mansory Redefines Luxury in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Is not very often you see an upgrade kit for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And in fact, there’s really not much to update in the Maybach S-Class: the interior is beyond luxurious, the exterior is very elegant and, usually, it delivers more than enough power. But Mansory wanted to prove everybody wrong - its latest tuning kit offered for both the S680 and S580 Maybach significantly improves both the look and the performance.
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive
The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage
Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a refresh for the GLA-Class family and we have already spied a number of prototypes testing on public roads. Today, we have a new batch of shots with the most powerful member of the lineup, the fully-fledged AMG 45. Just last week we saw the...
Ford Box Truck Hides Posh Camper Conversion Inside Boring Exterior
What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look. That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for....
Jeep Small Crossover Spied, Interior Exposed For The First Time
The Jeep Renegade is about to get a smaller brother and we have new spy photos with it. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of what is currently known as the “baby Renegade” and this time around, we are dealing with a combustion-powered prototype.
2023 Dacia Duster Looks Like An SUV, But It’s Technically A Van
It’s probably fair to say the Duster is Dacia’s most important model, especially when it comes to brand image. The company’s new design boss even said the SUV is Dacia’s Porsche 911 and to a certain extent, we agree with this comparison. If you’ve ever heard about the Duster, you probably know it as a spacious and affordable family hauler, though the Romanian model is now also sold as a commercial vehicle in the United Kingdom.
Toyota to Follow California Emissions Rules, Recognize CARB’s Authority
Emissions standards in the US have been in flux for the last few years. Efforts to revoke or limit California's ability to set its own emissions rules led to uncertainty in the industry. The state is pushing to ban the sale of internal combustion engines by 2035, and it'll have Toyota helping to achieve that plan.
DeLorean Reveals Alpha5 Plasmatail, Omega 2040 Concept During Pebble
While DeLorean was showing off its Alpha5 to the folks at Pebble Beach, the company offered a glimpse of two other interesting concepts at its nearby DeLorean House. The Alpha5 Plasmatail 2024 and Omega 2040 offer visions of the near and distant future for the brand. Given the names, does this also signify the beginning and the end of the reborn automaker?
Audi Activesphere Concept Teaser Previews Off-Road Lifestyle Vehicle
Audi has been previewing what it believes could be the future of cars – electric and automated. The company has revealed three concepts that outline its vision for future mobility, and a fourth will join the group early next year. It’s called the Activesphere, and the company is already teasing it.
Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Sings Like A Muscle Car On The Autobahn
Once upon a time, the Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG was the fastest car in the world with an automatic transmission. That was back in the early 2000s, and the title was short-lived once the Mercedes SLR McLaren hit the street. But this video featuring the old R230 SL-Class devouring the Autobahn reminds us just how much of a monster it was.
The Grand Tour Scandi Flick Special Looks Packed With Rallying Fun
After releasing the "Carnage A Trois" special last year, The Grand Tour trio is back. This time they are making a journey through Norway, driving across "Europe's last great wilderness." The show hits the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on September 16, when we'll watch Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May trek across the frozen landscape.
Mini Concept Aceman Gets A Pokémon Makeover For Gamescon
The Mini Aceman concept vehicle debuted barely a month ago, but it's already sporting a rather notable change. That's especially true if you happen to be one of the millions of Pokémon fans around the world, and if you're attending Gamescon 2022 this year, you'll be able to see this shocking upgrade firsthand. Say hello to the Mini Concept Aceman now equipped with ... Pokémon Mode.
Aston Martin DBX707 Drag Races Bentley Flying Spur In Very British Battle
Here's a battle of British luxury. CarWow challenges an Aston Martin DBX707 against a Bentley Flying Spur. The DBX707 is the performance-focused version of Aston Martin's crossover. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 697 horsepower (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to both axles.
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Art Car Teased For Gamescom
A real-world version of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo will debut at the Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany, on August 24. To make the vehicle more special, the company will have the Belgium-based artist Vexx paint the car live at the event. Porsche only released darkened teaser images of the...
Toyota Sienta Debuts In Japan As Compact Hybrid Seven-Seater
The Japanese automotive market is unlike any other in the world dominated by small cars that fit the country’s narrow roads. Joining the rather colorful local car scene is a new generation of a seven-seat model from Toyota, which has been on sale since September 2003. The Sienta is a cute-looking mix between a minivan, a light commercial vehicle, and a crossover and it has just entered production in Japan.
Motor1.com
