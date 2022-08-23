ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Pricing Undercuts Porsche 911 Competition

Mercedes has finally released pricing for the 2022 SL roadster, and while it's quite a bit pricier than the old SL and the existing AMG GT, the new SL is cheaper than equivalent versions of the Porsche 911, its main competitor. AMG-only for the first time ever and coming with a number of new features and technologies, the 2022 SL will be offered in SL55 and SL63 forms, both of which use the same powertrain setup.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes EQS SUV Becomes Brand's First EV Produced In The US

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – the company’s largest and most luxurious electric SUV to date – is now on the production lines. The zero-emissions family hauler is built at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, from where it is exported to the global markets. The start of production of the EQS SUV is part of the automaker’s strategy to assemble eight all-electric vehicles at seven different sites on three continents this year. Later in 2022, the EQE SUV will also go into production at the same production site.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Motor1.com

Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera

The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
CARS
Motor1.com

$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science

Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
Top Speed

Mansory Redefines Luxury in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Is not very often you see an upgrade kit for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And in fact, there’s really not much to update in the Maybach S-Class: the interior is beyond luxurious, the exterior is very elegant and, usually, it delivers more than enough power. But Mansory wanted to prove everybody wrong - its latest tuning kit offered for both the S680 and S580 Maybach significantly improves both the look and the performance.
CARS
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report

The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive

The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a refresh for the GLA-Class family and we have already spied a number of prototypes testing on public roads. Today, we have a new batch of shots with the most powerful member of the lineup, the fully-fledged AMG 45. Just last week we saw the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Chevy Bolt Euv#Mercedes Benz Eqs
Motor1.com

2023 Dacia Duster Looks Like An SUV, But It’s Technically A Van

It’s probably fair to say the Duster is Dacia’s most important model, especially when it comes to brand image. The company’s new design boss even said the SUV is Dacia’s Porsche 911 and to a certain extent, we agree with this comparison. If you’ve ever heard about the Duster, you probably know it as a spacious and affordable family hauler, though the Romanian model is now also sold as a commercial vehicle in the United Kingdom.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

DeLorean Reveals Alpha5 Plasmatail, Omega 2040 Concept During Pebble

While DeLorean was showing off its Alpha5 to the folks at Pebble Beach, the company offered a glimpse of two other interesting concepts at its nearby DeLorean House. The Alpha5 Plasmatail 2024 and Omega 2040 offer visions of the near and distant future for the brand. Given the names, does this also signify the beginning and the end of the reborn automaker?
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Sings Like A Muscle Car On The Autobahn

Once upon a time, the Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG was the fastest car in the world with an automatic transmission. That was back in the early 2000s, and the title was short-lived once the Mercedes SLR McLaren hit the street. But this video featuring the old R230 SL-Class devouring the Autobahn reminds us just how much of a monster it was.
CARS
Motor1.com

The Grand Tour Scandi Flick Special Looks Packed With Rallying Fun

After releasing the "Carnage A Trois" special last year, The Grand Tour trio is back. This time they are making a journey through Norway, driving across "Europe's last great wilderness." The show hits the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on September 16, when we'll watch Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May trek across the frozen landscape.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motor1.com

Mini Concept Aceman Gets A Pokémon Makeover For Gamescon

The Mini Aceman concept vehicle debuted barely a month ago, but it's already sporting a rather notable change. That's especially true if you happen to be one of the millions of Pokémon fans around the world, and if you're attending Gamescon 2022 this year, you'll be able to see this shocking upgrade firsthand. Say hello to the Mini Concept Aceman now equipped with ... Pokémon Mode.
CARS
Motor1.com

Aston Martin DBX707 Drag Races Bentley Flying Spur In Very British Battle

Here's a battle of British luxury. CarWow challenges an Aston Martin DBX707 against a Bentley Flying Spur. The DBX707 is the performance-focused version of Aston Martin's crossover. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 697 horsepower (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to both axles.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Art Car Teased For Gamescom

A real-world version of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo will debut at the Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany, on August 24. To make the vehicle more special, the company will have the Belgium-based artist Vexx paint the car live at the event. Porsche only released darkened teaser images of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Motor1.com

Toyota Sienta Debuts In Japan As Compact Hybrid Seven-Seater

The Japanese automotive market is unlike any other in the world dominated by small cars that fit the country’s narrow roads. Joining the rather colorful local car scene is a new generation of a seven-seat model from Toyota, which has been on sale since September 2003. The Sienta is a cute-looking mix between a minivan, a light commercial vehicle, and a crossover and it has just entered production in Japan.
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy