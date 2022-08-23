ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Comments / 6

Odin The Warrior
2d ago

stop enabling it for the love of God start keeping people behind bars when arrested for and charge them with felony drug possession like before at least then there wasn't so many out here doing it then

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Zionsville, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Whitestown, IN
Government
Boone County, IN
Government
Zionsville, IN
Government
County
Boone County, IN
State
Indiana State
clintoncountydailynews.com

“Genda Gatherings” In Clinton County

Mark Genda for Indiana State Representative holds “Genda Gatherings” to keep a promise to district 41 to be accessible. One of Mark Genda’s stops along his “Genda Gatherings” was at Bookers Bar and Grill in Kirklin Tuesday evening. If you missed it you can catch...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naloxone#Linus Mental Health#Vending Machines#Drug Overdose#Diseases#General Health#Witham Health Receives#Curb Drug Epidemic#Witham Health Services#Hoosiers#Overdose Lifeline Inc
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident

Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Man charged with Murder in August 20 Muncie shooting

Approximately 12:40 a.m. August 20, two days before Fall semester 2022 classes began for Ball State University, shots were fired in the area of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St. As emergency service personnel responded, they found a 19 year old with an apparent gunshot wound. The 19 year...
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wkvi.com

Indiana WIC Benefits Not Available for Three Days

Indiana WIC benefits will not be available August 26-August 28. According to area health departments, clients will not be able to buy food or formula with the eWic card on these three days so officials are encouraging clients to plan ahead. WIC Benefits will be available again Monday, August 29.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Mobile Animal Experimentation Museum by PETA Calls Out Indiana Companies

INDIANAPOLIS--You’ve herd about the fake dog on a grill and the young ladies on the street with no clothes on (behind a sign, of course). The display that PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has on the street in the middle of Indianapolis, could be considered mild by those standards. But, Tricia Lebkuecher, PETA’s director of Campaigns, says the message is anything but mild.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

West Nile Virus detected in Decatur County

— Decatur County Health Department officials say three pools of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes have been identified in the county. There has been a recent increase in West Nile Virus activity in Indiana, and it is expected that more cases will be identified in the area throughout the rest of the summer and until the first hard frost.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Jake Wells

New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Where are the Workers?

Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy