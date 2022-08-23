Read full article on original website
Odin The Warrior
2d ago
stop enabling it for the love of God start keeping people behind bars when arrested for and charge them with felony drug possession like before at least then there wasn't so many out here doing it then
CDC provides update to E. Coli outbreak in Indiana linked to Wendy's lettuce
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided an update to the multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections.
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Freedom is not free’: Mother of late Logansport Marine speaks out year later
Friday marks one year since a Logansport native was killed in Afghanistan. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was one of thirteen military members killed in an airport bombing in Kabul.
Brother of Delaware Co. sheriff fatally shot during standoff with Muncie police
A man died after Muncie police shot him during a standoff early Thursday after he appeared to point a gun at officers, police say.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal. The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted. It's done through a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
“Genda Gatherings” In Clinton County
Mark Genda for Indiana State Representative holds “Genda Gatherings” to keep a promise to district 41 to be accessible. One of Mark Genda’s stops along his “Genda Gatherings” was at Bookers Bar and Grill in Kirklin Tuesday evening. If you missed it you can catch...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
WISH-TV
Report of shooting near Johnson County bus stop prompts reaction from schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police activity Thursday morning near a bus stop in Johnson County has prompted school districts in the area to take action. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, which is headquartered in Whiteland, sent a safety alert to parents at around 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at a bus stop in the area.
ballstatedailynews.com
Man charged with Murder in August 20 Muncie shooting
Approximately 12:40 a.m. August 20, two days before Fall semester 2022 classes began for Ball State University, shots were fired in the area of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St. As emergency service personnel responded, they found a 19 year old with an apparent gunshot wound. The 19 year...
16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting
Several schools have been placed on lockout while police search for the suspect in a shooting early Thursday, an official tells WRTV.
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to […]
wkvi.com
Indiana WIC Benefits Not Available for Three Days
Indiana WIC benefits will not be available August 26-August 28. According to area health departments, clients will not be able to buy food or formula with the eWic card on these three days so officials are encouraging clients to plan ahead. WIC Benefits will be available again Monday, August 29.
WIBC.com
Mobile Animal Experimentation Museum by PETA Calls Out Indiana Companies
INDIANAPOLIS--You’ve herd about the fake dog on a grill and the young ladies on the street with no clothes on (behind a sign, of course). The display that PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has on the street in the middle of Indianapolis, could be considered mild by those standards. But, Tricia Lebkuecher, PETA’s director of Campaigns, says the message is anything but mild.
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
WRBI Radio
West Nile Virus detected in Decatur County
— Decatur County Health Department officials say three pools of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes have been identified in the county. There has been a recent increase in West Nile Virus activity in Indiana, and it is expected that more cases will be identified in the area throughout the rest of the summer and until the first hard frost.
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
buildingindiana.com
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
