Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
2016 murder of Louisiana Tech student still unsolved
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Having to bury a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. In 2017, Adrienne Green had to bury her only son Nicholas ‘Niko’ Green. It’s been six years since he was murdered and still no clues as to who’s responsible for his death.
Bayou Jamb provides a ‘taste’ of what’s ahead this weekend outside Ruston’s Joe Aillet Stadium
The week full of festivities rolls on for Bayou Jamb. But, we’re talking about the action in the kitchen – and not on the gridiron. Ruston’s Civic Center hosted the inaugural ‘Taste of the Tailgate’ tour. Up to 15 vendors, and dozens of hungry appetites filled the venue to get a taste of the city. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Economic development director to leave post in September
Ruston is on the hunt for a new economic development director. Phillip Smart, who took over the position in November 2021, is leaving for another position in Bienvile Parish. “This was a hard decision for me,” Smart said. “It was difficult and made through a lot of prayer and guidance.”
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School to take place on September 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 9, 2022, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School at 10 AM. The school is located at 1709 Parkview Drive in Monroe, La.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown West Monroe to host Live concert honoring Hall of Fame inductee and Ouachita Parish native Webb Pierce
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of West Monroe is gearing up to host a live concert honoring West Monroe native and country music Hall of Fame inductee, Webb Pierce. The event will take place on August 26, 2022, from 7 PM to 9 PM at Alley Park located at 200 Natchitoches Street in […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more. A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs, and kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has some flavor combinations that bring people back. Pro-Life Pregnancy center doing more in...
SCHOOL CLOSURE: Franklin Parish school system announces closure due to road blocks and high waters
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, the Franklin Parish school system will be closed due to excessive road closures and high waters from the rainfall. As always, we will continue to provide updates on any further school closures at myarklamiss.com.
Pig Out!: Downtown West Monroe to host pig out event at Johnny’s Pizza on August 30th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, there pig out event at the Johnny’s Pizza House located at 809 Warren Drive in West Monroe, La. This event will support the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront property. The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Drive-in movie welcomes back students
North Monroe College Ministry showed true soul power last Friday by inviting students to watch a showing of “Remember the Titans”—drive in style. Students and their vehicles filled the church’s parking lot while waiting for the movie to begin. While some students preferred to watch the film from the back of their vehicles, others brought lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.
KNOE TV8
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24. LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs. But the kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has flavor combinations that bring people back. Kitchen manager Melissa Shipp originally had The Barefood Food Truck frequently at the...
A Produce Truck’s Accident On The Way To A Watermelon Festival Led To A Feast For Rescue Animals
A group of animals at a Louisiana wildlife rehabilitation center got a sweet surprise from a most unexpected situation. A local farmer donated a bounty of watermelon and cantaloupe after an unfortunate accident on the way to a watermelon festival. In a post on her Facebook page, wildlife rehabilitation specialist...
KEDM
Possession of methamphetamine and firearms in Mangham leads to 15-Year sentence for Hahnville man
Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Scott was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges. Scott pleaded guilty...
KNOE TV8
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
MISSING PERSON: Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing man who was last seen on August 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Michael Hamilton. According to deputies, Hamilton’s last known location was in Alexandria, La. until August 12, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamilton call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.
KNOE TV8
Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss has seen excessive amounts of rain as of this morning, Aug. 23, 2022. Although it looks as if the rain is slowing down, there are still rainfall chances throughout the day. There is a possibility of flooding, down trees, road closures and more. This...
Comments / 0