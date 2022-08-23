ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

myarklamiss.com

2016 murder of Louisiana Tech student still unsolved

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Having to bury a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. In 2017, Adrienne Green had to bury her only son Nicholas ‘Niko’ Green. It’s been six years since he was murdered and still no clues as to who’s responsible for his death.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Economic development director to leave post in September

Ruston is on the hunt for a new economic development director. Phillip Smart, who took over the position in November 2021, is leaving for another position in Bienvile Parish. “This was a hard decision for me,” Smart said. “It was difficult and made through a lot of prayer and guidance.”
RUSTON, LA
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time

Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more. A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs, and kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has some flavor combinations that bring people back. Pro-Life Pregnancy center doing more in...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RUSTON, LA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Drive-in movie welcomes back students

North Monroe College Ministry showed true soul power last Friday by inviting students to watch a showing of “Remember the Titans”—drive in style. Students and their vehicles filled the church’s parking lot while waiting for the movie to begin. While some students preferred to watch the film from the back of their vehicles, others brought lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs. But the kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has flavor combinations that bring people back. Kitchen manager Melissa Shipp originally had The Barefood Food Truck frequently at the...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing man who was last seen on August 12th

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Michael Hamilton. According to deputies, Hamilton’s last known location was in Alexandria, La. until August 12, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamilton call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss has seen excessive amounts of rain as of this morning, Aug. 23, 2022. Although it looks as if the rain is slowing down, there are still rainfall chances throughout the day. There is a possibility of flooding, down trees, road closures and more. This...
MONROE, LA

