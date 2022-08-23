The week full of festivities rolls on for Bayou Jamb. But, we’re talking about the action in the kitchen – and not on the gridiron. Ruston’s Civic Center hosted the inaugural ‘Taste of the Tailgate’ tour. Up to 15 vendors, and dozens of hungry appetites filled the venue to get a taste of the city. […]

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO